The State of Oregon on Monday joined the Klamath Tribes and Jordan Cove Liquified Natural Gas Project in asking for a re-hearing of the pipeline project by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
The joint request was issued by a total of more than 25 entities that want a reversal of the decision by FERC in March to conditionally approve the export terminal and Pacific Connector fracked gas pipeline, according to news releases from the state of Oregon and Rogue Climate. The state is also asking to withdraw the order by FERC and issue an order denying authorizations for the LNG project. The broad coalition of entities calling for a rehearing request challenges FERC’s review of the Jordan Cove LNG proposal during the COVID-19 pandemic when Oregonians were adapting to economic and other impacts from the virus.
Among those asking for a re-hearing, Jordan Cove LNG is asking FERC to reconsider conditions including authorization from the State of Oregon under the Coastal Zone Management Act and compliance with the Traditional Cultural Property that protects cultural resources of Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw in Coos Bay.
The joint rehearing request, filed by Sierra Club on behalf of organizations including Pacific Coast Federation of Fisherman’s Associations and League of Women Voters chapters in the four impacted counties, asks FERC to withdraw its approval of Jordan Cove LNG and redo its environmental, public convenience and necessity, and public interest analyses of the project.
The rehearing request argues that the project is not in the public interest because of significant adverse effects to public health and safety, Tribal resources, private property rights, the environment, and the climate.
“Today, as always, the mission of the Klamath Tribes is to protect, preserve, and enhance the spiritual, cultural, and physical values and resources of the Klamath, Modoc, and Yahooskin Peoples by maintaining the customs and heritage of our ancestors,” said Chairman of the Klamath Tribes, Don Gentry, in a news release. “The Klamath Tribes have resolved that all of its cultural resources are sacred, and are opposed to the many actions planned with the Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline (PCGP) that will destroy or otherwise impact the sacred cultural resources.”
In March, FERC approved Jordan Cove LNG with the condition that the project must qualify for critical permits from the state of Oregon, three of which have already been denied or withdrawn, before construction can begin on the project.
However, the FERC conditional approval does allow Pembina, the Canadian fossil fuel corporation behind Jordan Cove LNG, to start the process of seizing private property of Oregon landowners through the use of eminent domain.
Pembina media relations officials could not immediately be reached for comment as of press time.