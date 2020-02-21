Kendra Rodgers, with Twin Valley Sheep Club in Bonanza, held a bleating, two-week-old South Down lamb in her lap Wednesday afternoon as she sat near the sheep pen at the 34th Annual Farm Expo, held at Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Children gathered around Rodgers to pet the lamb and learn more about the animals at the expo. The sheep club shows rabbits and chickens in addition to sheep, and has students who participate from Bonanza and Klamath Falls.
For Rodgers’s 4-H students, the expo is a chance to share what they love to do with other kids.
“For other kids, it’s an experience or a way to get involved with 4-H and get involved with animals,” Rodgers said.
“A lot of kids don’t have that opportunity anymore, living in town,” Rodgers added.
Nearly 900 fourth-graders total from both Klamath Falls City and County School Districts, as well as home school and private schools filled the event center at the Klamath County Fairgrounds for the Annual Farm Expo on Wednesday and Thursday to learn all about where their food comes from.
The event is in it’s 34th year and draws hundreds of fourth-graders for an up close lesson in agriculture and the products made in the Klamath Basin.
On Thursday, students from Great Basin Home School, Triad and Mills, Pelican, Roosevelt, and Conger Elementary schools attended the event. For Klamath County School District, Bonanza, Merrill, Malin, and Henley and Petersen Elementary schools attended as well. Students from Tulelake, Union in Lakeview and Gilchrist also made the trip. Keno, Chiloquin, Stearns, Shasta, Ferguson, and Hosanna Christian also attended on Wednesday.
Among the 17 different booths, students learned about cattle, goats, sheep, hay, and grain. They also learned how much water it takes to produce different products.
Christy Flowers, who is in her 15th year helping organize the event, said it’s a way to teach students about the food that makes it to their table. Suzanne Gallagher and Becky Hirschbock also assisted in organizing the event and provided a tri-tip sandwich lunch as well.
Event organizers are looking to add to sponsors for the event next year, according to Flowers.
From potato chips and beef jerky to organic milk and goat cheese, students also tried farm fare while learning all about the animals that help produce the products.
“They need to learn where their food comes from and not that it just comes from the grocery store,” Flowers said.
Scotty Fenters, of Circle C in Malin, agrees but believes the needle is moving when it comes to youth making connections between agriculture and their food on the table.
“The world’s just changing really fast,” Fenters said. “Everything everybody complained about like 10 years ago, it seems like those are going to the wayside. They’re interested, they’re asking good questions about how (potatoes) grow, and I think they think it’s cool that we raise all this stuff here.”
Children of all ages could be seen doing just that on Wednesday and Thursday – making connections with agriculture, including Samantha Dean, a Shasta Elementary kindergartner, who led a goat around with the help of a volunteer.
“This is her first time really getting exposure to most of the animals in here,” said her mom, Diana Dean.
“I was in 4-H when I grew up and we’re hoping to get her involved with the Clover Program,” she added.