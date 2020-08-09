Jessica and Josh Klopfenstein and Jessica and Josh Simmons have a lot in common.
The Klamath Falls couples share the same first names, after all. And their children are the same ages, 7 and 11. Josh Klopfenstein and Josh Simmons were even born on the same day in the same hospital, the Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Another thing they have in common: The Klopfenstein children and Simmons children will both attend Stearns Elementary School this fall, however abnormal that attendance may be. They even plan to create a little quarantine bubble so their children can learn and play together when school returns.With so much in common, it makes sense that the family friends would have similar ideas about how to navigate education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both families are currently planning for their children to attend school online only this fall through Klamath County School District.
“We will definitely collaborate together to make this the best experience we possibly can,” said Jessica Simmons.
Jessica Klopfenstein said when safety metrics mandated by the state are met, she’d prefer her children attend school in-person when possible.
“If the cases calm down, we would be happy to send them over to the school two days a week,” she said.
Jessica Simmons said she initially liked the hybrid model of learning for fall, which includes some online time and some in-school time. But she understands the risks, and the more she thought about it, the less confident she became about sending her children out the door.
“I’ve been kind of going back and forth just with the amount of new cases we’ve had in the county,” Simmons said.
At this point, she wants her children Sylas, 7, and Isabella, 11, to do distance learning full-time through KCSD in the fall, even if the school offers some in-person classes.
“It doesn’t feel safe to do the hybrid yet,” she said. “But once hybrid becomes more of a safe option, I would love to do that. I hope that we can get some kind of face-to-face time with teachers in a safe environment.”
Making it through 2020
Looking back, Jessica Simmons described spring of 2020 as a difficult time for their family. She and Josh Simmons were married March 13 but had to forgo their official honeymoon to Southern California, instead opting for a smaller celebration in Redding.
Changing plans for the honeymoon felt like changing plans at school. There were no good options. When schools closed for the year, she understood.
“I feel like it was handled as well as it could have been,” said Jessica. “I was kind of out of work and preparing packets for my students, so luckily I was working from home at the time.”
Things were the similar, but different, for the other couple.
Josh Klopfenstein is a student at Klamath Community College. He and his wife navigated his school work, and the children’s, while she worked remotely for Jeld-Wen.
Everyone working on their own thing in the same space was difficult.
“He was taking school classes from home, so we had to completely shift everyone at home and it was not easy,” said Jessica.
But she praised teachers for helping the family make distance learning doable, even in their cramped quarters.
“The teachers called us almost every day,” she said. “That really helped.”
Yet the problems with distance learning were evident.
“Not only did we struggle with getting the kids used to the new distance learning program, I was going through a different course load that wasn’t meant for distance learning,” said Josh Klopfenstein. “I’m doing a networking and cyber security (program). A lot of that is face-to-face.”
The couple said they made a deal with their oldest, Kanna, to tutor their youngest child. They siblings even shared a Chromebook, though sharing proved difficult at times.
“She did her classes in the afternoon and she helped him for a few hours in the morning, and that was the only way we were able to get through it,” said Jessica.
The online learners weren’t the only ones having a hard go of it. It was difficult for Jessica to find a quiet space to work without the children interrupting her.
“Staying focused ... that was the hardest thing,” Jessica Klopfenstein said.
And they are already thinking about ways to work together to make their children’s education as helpful and as interesting as possible in these strange times.
Jessica Klopfenstein has considered incorporating more field trips, such as a trip to Wildlife Safari, paired with a writing assignment for the kids.