The Klamath Art Association and Gallery will be showcasing new works by Victoria Landwehr beginning with a public reception for the artist on Sunday, June 5, from noon to 4 p.m.
According to a news release, Landwehr’s colorful artwork depicts the vibrant landscape of Klamath Falls. The exhibit will be open until Sunday, June 26.
Landwehr is a self-taught emerging artist that works mostly with acrylics on canvas. She moved to Klamath Falls a couple of years ago and really started to pursue her passion in art. The work focuses on vibrant color frequently using natural settings in surrealist colors to express the childlike wonders of the world. Everyday life is enchanting and mysterious. Landwehr likes to capture the awe and amazement that the universe has to offer in her artwork by painting with vibrant colors and putting a magical twist on the ordinary moments of life, according to the release.
The exhibit will feature paintings of local landscapes and scenery of Klamath Falls and Oregon along with some whimsical abstract paintings.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located on historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River “birding trail”.
Gallery hours of operation are Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4p.m. The Gallery will be closed the last week of each month (Monday through Saturday) for exhibit change-outs.