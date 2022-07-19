Klamath Falls Falcons in Mobile

Members of the Klamath Falls Falcons sit in the stands at the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in August 2021 at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

 Courtesy of Tracie Graham

The Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16U-18U tournament is coming to Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls with a whole lot on the table.

Starting Wednesday, the Klamath Falls Falcons will host teams that come from Washington, Wyoming and Alberta, Canada. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the championship game.

