Members of the Klamath Falls Falcons sit in the stands at the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in August 2021 at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
The Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16U-18U tournament is coming to Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls with a whole lot on the table.
Starting Wednesday, the Klamath Falls Falcons will host teams that come from Washington, Wyoming and Alberta, Canada. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the championship game.
Behind standouts Drew Abel and Jacob Kirk, the Falcons have kept their record well above .500 this season.
“I am really excited to get out there and play in front of the home crowd,” Falcons coach Pete Whisler said, “This is great for our community.”
While the Falcons boast a home-field advantage, Whisler cautioned they can’t take any of the opponents lightly.
“We can’t assume anything on these teams, we haven’t played them and have to go out there assuming they are as good or better than us,” Whisler said.
The winner of this tournament will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series next month in Ephrata, Washington.
Whisler said the Falcons aren’t looking past this week’s tournament.
“We need to go out there and plays some good baseball,” Whisler said.
