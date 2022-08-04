For most of the afternoon, the carnival barkers stood idly by their attractions, occasionally shouting to passersby that were mostly avoiding them. The cement walkway sat vacant, perhaps awaiting a tumbleweed or an overpriced almost-Pikachu to drift by on the wind.
Instead, crowds gathered on the opposite sides of the concession stands, using them as barriers to keep their distance and avoid eye contact.
Thursday was the first day of the Klamath County Fair, welcoming the city to a long weekend of live musical performances, creative food, colorful booths, fast rides and a variety of exhibitions including 4H competitions featuring live animals.
And of course, there are the carnival games.
Sometimes, a person would wander over to the games, perhaps struck by curiosity like a minnow studying the shiny part of an anglerfish. Usually though, people approached in pairs or groups. Safety in numbers and all that.
Tay Davis, Kylie Sweeny and Brody Benjamin abided by the safety-in-numbers rule when they approached the familiar throw-darts-at-balloons carnival game. To play, the participant must purchase at least three darts for $10, but can also buy in bulk if they wish. Benjamin had no interest in playing the game, instead leaving it up to his friends Davis and Sweeny to try and win.
Susie was the employee in charge of the game — or perhaps her name was Suzi. She declined to spell her name or offer a last one. She assured the trio the game was easy and promised to hand out prizes even if they lost.
Sweeny went first. She threw one, two, then three darts, popping balloons with each of them. That was good enough for a victory, which included the fabulous prize of a small green stuffed creature. Davis played next, and she also popped all three balloons, earning what might have been a purple chimpanzee for her success.
Then, the pressure hit.
Benjamin hadn’t played, and now, all attention turned to him. Suzie insisted again the game was easy, that he’d win, that he couldn’t be shown up by two girls. He hesitated, hemming and hawing for a moment, but then he decided to give it a try. His goal was not to win his own prize. Instead, by winning he could upgrade one of the already-won prizes to a higher tier, turning in the previous purple chimp or green dinosaur-thing for something better.
Could Benjamin pull through under pressure and win?
Yes, he could. After throwing all three darts he was shown the next echelon of prizes. They included vibrantly colored penguins and a few kinds of stuffed dogs, not much bigger than the last tier. He chose a small golden dog that could walk with the pull of a string, as demonstrated by Suzy.
It was at this moment, after playing so nicely, that the game’s cruel trick manifested itself. Benjamin had to choose which of his friends received the upgrade. Only one could get it.
Not far from the games, attendants were able to try a variety of classic rides. A Ferris wheel towers above the fairgrounds, surrounded by swing rides, a tumbling zipper ride, a massive slide, the turning and twisting Black Widow, and the garishly decorated Hall of Horror, which attracted a consistent crowd, but was met with tepid reviews.
“That wasn’t scary,” one girl said as she exited the ride, her face flat with disappointment. Her friend agreed.
Similar comments followed from other riders, though one insisted he enjoyed the ride because it was funny.
At the other end of the fair, far away from the bustle of the rides and games, high school students were busy setting up for 4H competitions. Sydney Madrigal of the Henley FFA chapter was among the students washing and preparing a lamb for the day’s breeding competition.
Most of the lambs stood quietly, with patience or perhaps resignation at being publicly soaped and showered. Madrigal’s lamb was not like the others, bleating with assertion every three seconds or so. Madrigal said the lamb’s name was Reba.
“Like Reba McIntire,” Madrigal said. Indeed, the lamb could sing.
As a senior, Madrigal is in her fourth year working in 4H. Last year, she won a showmanship award at the fair. She raised a lamb at home last year, but leased her lamb this year because she’ll be leaving for college soon.
Of her start in 4H, Madrigal said, “My mom tried to get me to do goats when I was younger, and I was just not into it.” After that, she said, her mom’s friend started a 4H club, where she was introduced to more animals.
“I liked the sheep,” she said.
Elsewhere at the fair, younger kids not yet old enough for 4H presented chickens at the Cloverbud Open Show. Small Animal Superintendent Kate Kennel said that some of the students raised their own animals, while others were brought up by older siblings.
Among the participants at the Cloverbud show was Brenna Moxley of the Twin Valley Club who entered her bird, Cheets. Brenna said that Cheets likes to stare at people and eats mealworms, shrimp and veggies. Brenna also said Cheets loves baths, which is very much unlike Reba, who could learn a thing or two.
Filling out Thursday’s events were stage plays that included participation from children in the audience, live music from bands including Outlaw Mariachi and a puppet show version of “The Wizard of Oz.”