Conger Elementary Principal Julie Bainbridge has worked in education for 30 years. But planning for the 2020-21 school year presents the biggest challenges she’s faced in her career.
Bainbridge is one of several Klamath Falls City Schools administrators working to compile the daily schedule for schools — even though so many questions remain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district surveyed 1,000 families on what they would like to see school look like this fall. Choices included in-person classes in the morning or afternoon, two days of in-person classes per week, a staggered one-week-off and one-week-on approach, or an entirely online model.
The majority of families surveyed would like to see a morning and afternoon model where students attend in cohorts, with time set aside in the middle of the day to disinfect the schools.
“Our planning has been around needing to deliver our schooling in some type of a hybrid approach where we have kids in school part of the time and at home part of the time, and we’re wanting to see which the families preferred,” said Superintent Paul Hillyer.
Hillyer said a preliminary plan for kindergarten to high school students will be unveiled at the KFCS district board meeting on July 27, but even that could change amid changing COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re called upon to do things that we’ve never done before and plan for a school year that we don’t really know for 100% what it’s going to look like and while our hearts are breaking, we know we need to do it,” Bainbridge said. “We need to move forward and do what we can to make it the best learning experience possible in the situation we’re faced with.”
Klamath Union High School plans to return for regular in-person classes this fall. But the reopening schedules are more nuanced for Ponderosa Middle School and Klamath Falls elementary schools Conger, Mills, Pelican, and Roosevelt.
The most likely option, though still preliminary, is to have a morning and afternoon option for Ponderosa and for elementary schools. On Tuesday, the concept of having kindergarten through second grade students attend in an all-day format was also floated among administrators and staff.
Hillyer wants parents to know that his hope is that all students will be as close to the traditional school model as possible. But new restrictions will be in place which makes that more difficult.
“In any of these models, we have to follow the Oregon Department of Education requirements,” Hillyer said. “The most significant parts to the plan are related to health and safety. So even if we go all day, every day, we have to fulfill those health and safety requirements to get approval from the state to move forward with our plan for the fall.”
Hillyer said the school district and staff have spent the majority of time planning for the morning and afternoon model, which he adds is the most difficult because of extra transportation and cleaning challenges.
Despite the added challenges, he sees it as the preferred option.
“We thought it was the best for kids because we’d have them everyday,” Hillyer said. “We’d like to make it possible for all grade levels, but it’s going to take some real thinking and planning, and some flexibility with parents as far as boundaries go.”
There are shoes still left to drop. State and federal rules could change before September.
“If the governor decides that it’s still not safe to have children in school again, which is a real possibility, then we could have our plan all put together and have to shift back to more of a remote learning plan again,” he said.
Hillyer said the district, which is experiencing a $2.5 million shortfall this school year due to COVID-19, doesn’t want to incur more costs but will do so for safety.
“If we have to hire some extra staff to make this work, we’ll do it,” Hillyer said. “We’ll have to take it out of our reserves to make it happen.”
The district has ordered 800 laptops and plans to buy internet hot spots for families in need.
“We do know that there will be times that we’ll be back into a distance learning situation if COVID breaks out in a school,” he said.
Administrators and staff have been meeting virtually since April, with teachers joining the conversation in May.
Teachers and staff will wear face coverings such as masks and face shields, but students will not be required to do so at this point, though that could still change.
Once the district determines what the daily model is going to look like, Bainbridge said Conger’s team will start planning the details of what students and parents can expect.
As far as how KFCS plans to keep students at a six feet distance from one another, Hillyer admits it won’t be easy.
“We know they’re not going to stay six feet apart all the time,” Hillyer said. “That’s just not going to happen.”
But as a structure, Hillyer said students will be placed in small cohorts to try to mitigate virus spread.
“The custodian has measured all of the classrooms,” Bainbridge said. “I know exactly how many kids I can fit safely in a classroom with required six feet of distance.”
Bainbridge said regardless of the model chosen for school this fall, all present challenges for teachers and staff.
“We’re going to be grabbing every resource we can but I think most important is communicating very clearly, very lovingly with our kids who we’re serving, and with our parents, who will be our allies in this, in helping us teach these things for kids,” Bainbridge said.