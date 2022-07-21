Tidewater Goby

This is a male northern tidewater goby, a species fairly prevalent in certain brackish habitats of California’s saltmarshes but tough to find.

 Luke Ovgard/CaughtOvgard

Fishing is no stranger to ethical dilemmas. At some level, all anglers must admit that our actions will either directly reinforce our position as predators in the food chain or allow us to derive glee from the suffering of an animal.

Those who fish for food capture and then kill a fish. Granted, a quick blow to the head or a knife to the brain is a better way to die than being bitten in half by a shark, impaled on the beak of a heron or slowly starving to death after spawning.

