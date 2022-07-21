Fishing is no stranger to ethical dilemmas. At some level, all anglers must admit that our actions will either directly reinforce our position as predators in the food chain or allow us to derive glee from the suffering of an animal.
Those who fish for food capture and then kill a fish. Granted, a quick blow to the head or a knife to the brain is a better way to die than being bitten in half by a shark, impaled on the beak of a heron or slowly starving to death after spawning.
Catch and release anglers often distance themselves from the gruesome reality of the natural world, and I truly believe most of us don’t derive joy from the suffering but rather the adrenaline rush of unleashing something primal in us, but we are inflicting at least some pain and stress on the animals we tangle with no matter how carefully we handle them or quickly we release them.
This, the most foundational of ethical struggles, is far from fishing’s only.
My #SpeciesQuest sends me after all manner of fishes, and many of them are tiny fish caught while sightfishing under a headlamp at night. Oftentimes, it is difficult to tell one sculpin from another or one minnow from the next, so you end up catching protected species. It happens with full-size gear, too, so don’t let that sour you on microfishing. Regardless of the size of the fish or its legal status, it’s important to handle fish with wet hands, a soft touch and limit air exposure while you work to quickly release a fish. Still, whenever those endangered or threatened micros end up on your hook, it’s especially important. The last thing you want to do is kill a fish you shouldn’t have caught in the first place, but you can often do your research ahead of time and avoid finding yourself in that precarious position too often. The key is being thorough.
Gobies
I’ve caught almost every species of fish found within a 100-mile radius of my home. One single species, the Klamath Lake sculpin, continues to elude me. Expanding that radius to 200 miles only gives me a few more options, but when I was stationed in Grants Pass earlier this year, working out of the hospital there, I decided to try for a few of those fishes that were just far enough from my home to be unjustifiable day trips but were within striking distance of Grants Pass. One of them was the northern tidewater goby, Eucyclogobius newberryi.
I knew this fish existed in the tidal marshes near Crescent City in large densities, but the southern tidewater goby, Eucyclogobius kristina, is endangered. The two were only split up in recent years, and so I just assumed this Crescent City fish was off-limits. It wasn’t until a friend, Vince Golder, told me the two species had been split and the northern population was completely healthy and legal to target that I decided to chase them.
Hunting
Using United States Geological Survey (USGS) data I’d mapped years ago, I had half a dozen pins to try on my day trip to Crescent City in the event the fish was delisted. Being split off from the endangered species worked, too. The first pin was a muddy parking lot terminus used by ambitious duck hunters to launch their boats. Duck season was in full swing, so after waiting for one to launch, I tried in vain to find a spot that was more water than mud, but the mud was at least six inches underneath an inch of water even 20 feet from shore, so I scrapped it after nearly losing a boot.
Spots No. 2 and 3 were basically channelized streams (fancy terminology for ditches) that crossed public roads. These were still muddy but far more fishable, and I was able to catch tiny fish at both. Unfortunately, the threespine sticklebacks weren’t my target, and I failed to see any gobies, chalking it up to the low salinity of the streams this far from the bay.
Spot No. 4 was well-trafficked by duck hunters. The large tidal marsh was full of ducks, grebes and other waterfowl, and as I neared the outlet of the bay, the water deepened dramatically.
Sticklebacks were thick, but when I saw the bulbous heads of a small, heavier-bodied fish at the margin of the saltwater lake, I knew I had my goby. After catching half a dozen of the one- or two-inch Pacific staghorn sculpins masquerading as gobies, I pressed into the saltmarsh.
Small saltwater creeks wound through the grass as the tide retreated, and I figured this was my shot. I waded through more sticklebacks and sculpins until I found what I was convinced were gobies. I had a few halfhearted hits, but the inch-long critters were too small for my hook.
Realizing I was in a small town hours from my hotel and quite hungry, I broke for dinner despite my lack of success. The 20-minute drive back to town culminated in several plates of fried seafood and chowder and then another 20-minute ride back to a saltmarsh now bathed in darkness and at the depths of low tide.
Two hours passed, and my first headlamp weakened to the point of uselessness. I swapped it out, rubbed my neck and wondered how long I’d have to plod through the mud and sand and grass looking for just one goby willing to play.
Abandoning the small salt stream, I waded it to its mouth and then walked out into a large flat in the bay itself. Nothing. As I walked back to the car, I noticed a deep oxbow connected to the flow but not moved by it.
The only gobies I’d seen up to that point were well under two inches long. Now, I saw them twice that size. It took me all of 60 seconds to catch one, and I gleefully notched another species off my local target list as I snapped a few quick pictures in my wet, aching hand before calling it a night and driving back to Grants Pass.
My only ethical dilemma that night was whether or not to get a last-minute motel near Crescent City or grind it out and make it back to my hotel in Grants Pass. Since I didn’t really have anything left to catch in Crescent City that was realistic the following day, I grabbed some iced tea and powered through, arriving just before midnight — wearied but invigorated.
