The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy, and we’ve added even more for the summer season.
Here’s what we have going on for kiddos 12 and younger:
• Pre-K Storytime – Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more. For ages 4 and 5.
• Kids Wii Play – First and Third Friday of the month (July 1st and 15th) at 3:45 p.m. Come play on our Nintendo Wii. For ages 6-12.
• Kids Summer Chess Club – Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Learn to play one of the world’s oldest board games. All skill levels welcome. For ages 5-12. There will be no Chess Club on July 4 because the library will be closed for Independence Day.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime – Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Summer Performance Series – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Performances will be outside. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. All ages welcome. The scheduled events are: Messy Art Day projects July 6, a concert by Red Yarn on July 13, Creature Teachers animal ambassadors July 20, a concert by The Alphabeticians on July 27, the annual Outdoor Street Fair on Aug. 3, a concert by Eric Herman on Aug. 10 and a concert by Jessa Campbell on Aug. 17.
• Kids Board Game Fun – Wednesday, July 6 at 4 p.m. Let’s play a variety of family-favorite board games. For ages 6-12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime – Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend some quality time with your little ones. We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and younger and their grownups.
• Kids Escape Room – Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. Test your wits against a series of puzzles to make it out in time. For ages 6 to 12.
• Kids Crafts – Third and Fourth Monday of the month (July 18 and 25) at 2 p.m. Join us for a new project each week. For ages 6-12. The scheduled projects are: making colorful, slinky lizards with pony beads July 18 and making custom charms and accessories with Shrinky Dinks plastic July 25.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts – Third Thursday of the month (July 21) from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the following Saturday (July 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
• Kids Lego Challenge – Wednesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. Play with the library’s collection of Lego bricks to tackle one of our build challenges or design a creation of your own. For ages 4-12.
• Kids Water Balloon Fight – Thursday, July 28 at 3 p.m. Prepare to get wet. For ages 6-12.
And here’s what’s on deck for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes – available while supplies last starting July 1. Pick up a fantasy-themed subscription box and get a pile of swag, including potion bottles, griffin feathers, a “fantastical creatures” guidebook and more. Each Subscription Box contains snacks, stickers, a vintage Summer Reading Program T-shirt and other goodies all for free. Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org.
• Game Day – Mondays at 1 p.m. From charades to board games to video games, we’re playing them all. Note there will be no Game Day on Monday, July 4, as the library will be closed for Independence Day.
• Craft Day – Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Each week we’ll have a new project: stained glass art, perler beads, canvas paintings, hydro dipping, loom bracelets, plushies, DIY bath products and much more.
• Dungeons & Dragons – Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you might have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• Social Club – Wednesdays at 1 p.m. No plans, just vibes. Crafts, chill out, y’know. Whatever.
• Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot Games – Thursdays at 1 p.m. Get a taste of Dungeons and Dragons with a one-and-done adventure. We’ll provide everything you need to play – no experience or membership in the weekly D&D groups required.
• Binge Club – Fridays at 1 p.m. Let’s marathon our favorite TV shows and stuff ourselves with snacks.
• Save the Date! Moonlighter Lock-In – Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m Saturday, Aug. 27. Spend all night at the library. We’ll be up way past our bedtimes with games, crafts, movies, food and more, including a bouncy house and breakfast in the morning. Registration for this event starts Monday, Aug. 1.
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian. Registration is not required. For more information on any of these events, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.