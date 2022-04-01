Teens poetry contest
New! Poetry Contest – entries due by midnight on Saturday, April 30th. Rap lyrics, an epic ballad or a minimalist haiku – prove you’re the best poet and win a $20 gift card to a local bookstore! For complete contest rules and entry instructions, visit klamathlibrary.org/teencontests.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk. Complete list of contest rules, as well as the winners of previous teen writing contests, at klamathlibrary.org/teencontests.
Free file your taxes with AARP Tax-Aide - Ending soon
Final day to make an appointment: Thursday, April 7th.
File 2021 taxes for free with AARP Tax-Aide at the downtown Klamath County Library. Please stop by the Information & Reference desk at the downtown library branch and pick up an intake form and checklist of documentation to bring to your appointment.
Call to make an appointment: Donna G at 541-205-8545 on Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm; Donna H at 541-882-4362 on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2 pm to 5 pm.
There will also be a Spanish translator on hand each week to assist Spanish speakers with their tax filing.
For more information, please call 541-882-8894.
Board and card game nights for adults
Tuesday, April 5th at 5:30pm, and Tuesday, April 19th at 5:30pm
We offer a variety of card and board games, but feel free to bring your own favorite games. For more information, call 541-882-8894, or visit the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk.
April events for under 12
Pre-K Storytime – Fridays at 10:30 am. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more! For ages 4 and 5.
Kids Wii Hour – Friday, April 1st and Friday, April 15th, at 3:45 pm. Play Nintendo Wii! Ages 6-12.
Baby and Toddler Storytime – Tuesdays at 10:30 am. Enjoy stories, songs and games. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
Big Kid Storytime – Thursday, April 7th at 4 pm. Ages 6-12.
Kids Lego Challenge – Friday, April 8th and Friday, April 29th at 2 pm. Take on one of our Lego building challenges or make something awesome all on your own! For ages 4-12.
Fun with Spanish – Monday, April 11th. Join us for stories, songs, activities and crafts and more to develop your conversation skills en español: Spanish Playtime at 10am, ages 0-5; After-School Fun with Spanish at 4 pm, ages 6-12.
¡Vamos a Jugar! – El segundo lunes del mes (El 11 de abril). Disfrutaran de historias, canciones, actividades y manualidades, así como tiempo de juego libre para trabajar en sus habilidades de conversación en español: ¡Vamos a Jugar! a las 10 am, para niños desde el nacimiento hasta los 6 años; “Diviértete con español después de la escuela” a las 4 pm, para edades 6-12.
Kids Trivia Challenge – Wednesday, April 20th at 4 pm. Jeopardy!-style trivia game, ages 6 to 12.
Kids Drop-In Crafts – Thursday, April 21st, 3:30 pm to 7 pm; and Saturday, April 23rd, 10 am to 2 pm. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace; ages 3 to 12.
Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime – Monday, April 25th, 10am to noon. We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and under and their grownups.
Children under 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian. Registration is not required.
Events for ages 12-18
Subscription Boxes – available while supplies last starting April 1st. Pick up a National Poetry Month subscription box and get a pile of swag to kickstart your own poetry writing - for free! Supplies are limited.
Anime and Embroidery Club – Tuesdays at 3:45 pm. Embroider an image of your choosing while watching dubbed anime. All supplies are provided.
Dungeons & Dragons – Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. New players welcome. Please contact Youth Services to sign up for waitlist.
Social Club – Wednesdays at 4 pm. Enjoy some snacks (and maybe some games) and hang out.
New! Pizza & Graphic Novels Club – Thursday, April 28th at 5 pm. Eat pizza and chat about graphic novels on the last Thursday of every month at 5pm! (We’ll be discussing Olivia Stephens’ Artie and the Wolf Moon at the first meeting— sign up and pick up your copy at Youth Services desk.)
New! After-Hours Murder Mystery – Friday, April 29th at 6 pm. The library’s arch-nemesis Dr. Diabolical is back with another scheme, and it’s up to you to stop it! Registration required!
For more information on any of these events, please call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.