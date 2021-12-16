A century after it opened in Klamath Falls, the Salvation Army and their classic donation kettles are out in full force for the holiday season.
Those typically red kettles will have a bit of a different look this year, said Debi Leighton, the local Salvation Army Service Center coordinator. Thanks to the creativity of some local artists the kettles are painted a few different colors and are adorned with Christmas-related art.
“Our bell ringers are amazing people this year, standing out in the snow,” Leighton said. “The other day when we opened the kettles, we had to put the money out on the table to dry it before we could get it deposited.”
That money, collected in online and physical kettles, is key to helping the Salvation Army embark on its annual mission of assisting those in need with food and presents during the holiday season — and of course year-round.
“This is probably one of the most amazing Christmases we’ve ever had. Klamath Falls gives an amazing amount per capita compared to larger cities,” said Leighton, who added that they’ve been able to help a couple people with their water bill this week. Those funds also go to buying chickens for their hundreds of Christmas food boxes.
Those food boxes — already packed with donated dry goods with more to be added later — are piling up at the Salvation Army’s Service Center.
Much of the food is donated by the Klamath-Lake County Food Bank, and the Salvation Army buys about $8,000 worth of large, discounted chickens from Sherm’s Thunderbird Market. Albertson’s Grocery will also send about 20 pallets of redistributed food, Cal-Ore produce supplies potatoes and Northstate Packaging donates the boxes.
Volunteers have already put in about 130 hours of work since last week to put together the 480-490 food boxes that are partially packed, said Steve Mathies, one of those volunteers.
On top of those food boxes, the Salvation Army is also collecting toys for local kids via a giving tree program. Giving trees at Walmart, Umpqua Bank and Fred Meyer are covered in tags with toy requests. Leighton said usually about 70 percent of tags get fulfilled and returned.
Folks can still grab those tags and fulfill those Christmas wishes. Purchased toys can be brought to the designated red barrels at the participating stores or the Salvation Army Service Center at 2960 Maywood Drive, Suite 2.
Kingsley Field has already done over 120 tags and Walmart has donated over 1,500 toys.
“God has been so good to us. It’s just like it’s overflowing,” Leighton said of the toy donations. “And the more we pick up, the more we pick up, the more we pick up. My poor van has been up to the ceiling.”
Folks who are signed up to get the food boxes, toys or both will come by the service center on December 22 and 23 to pick up what they’ve signed up for.
“There’ll be a lot of people working here on the 22nd,” said Don Boyd, another volunteer. “We might have 15, 20 people keeping everything moving.”
A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Salvation Army’s local presence was moved to May and they’re “awfully excited about celebrating it,” Leighton said, adding that they’re hoping to have the retired national commander coming to speak.
“We couldn’t do it without the kettles,” Leighton said. “The money people put in the kettles, our mail appeal, our online kettle, our food bank. We’re great fans of the United Way and couldn’t do it without them either.”