The Oregon Government Ethics Commission is reviewing a complaint filed on April 3 alleging Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd created a position to increase his pay and used county resources while working for Pape, allegations that Boyd denies.
The April 6 notice about the complaint directed to Boyd by commission investigator Susan Myers was obtained by Herald and News Saturday morning. Boyd is the incumbent running for re-election to position No. 1 on the Board of Commissioners in the Klamath County primary election on May 19. He is running against Kenneth DeCrans, Derek Kimbol, Kassandra Harding, Gary Powless, and Ryan Wheelock.
The Commission states in the notice to Boyd that the only issues that will be examined during the preliminary review of the complaint are the following allegations: One, that he “created a position for himself as Community Development Director, which included a $25,000 per year raise;” and Two, that he “conducts duties for his outside employment with Pape Equipment (also known as Pape) while using County resources.”
Boyd denies all allegations made in the complaint, including the allegations under review by the Commission.
“I welcome the ethics commission investigations into my actions because I’m not guilty of being what I’m accused of,” Boyd told Herald and News in a phone interview, “and I am confident that the investigation will confirm that fact.”
The complaint was filed by former Klamath County Building Department official Kevin Roth.
Roth worked for the county’s Community Development Department from July 17, 2019 to Nov. 15, 2019, when he was terminated by the county.
A preliminary review of the complaint requires the review phase to last no more than 30 days from the day it was filed, during which time a report will be compiled by Commission staff, according to Susan Myers, investigator for the Commission.
If the complaint was received within 61 days of an election, Boyd has the right to file for an extension of the preliminary review period.
If a finding of cause for allegations is not made, the matter will be dismissed, according to Myers. If cause is found, the Commission will conduct an investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.