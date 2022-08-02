Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs are coming to town as part of the Klamath County libraries' Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series.
Herman’s viral hit “The Elephant Song” has amassed more than 49 million views on YouTube. Songs and videos from his nine studio albums and two DVD collections have been featured nationally on PBS, The Today Show, SiriusXM Radio and more, including a soundtrack credit on the 2010 romantic comedy film "Life as We Know It." For more information about Herman, including samples from his albums, go to erichermanmusic.com.
Herman will perform at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Bonanza Branch Library, 31703 Hwy 70 in Bonanza; and later that day at 2 p.m. at the Malin Branch Library, 2307 Front St. in Malin. He’ll visit the Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St. in downtown Klamath Falls, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. After the show, people are invited to join the library staff for lunch across the street at the Klamath County courthouse. (Performances at the downtown library will take place outdoors; bring a chair or blanket to sit on.)
Herman will have another concert later that day at 2 p.m. at the Merrill Branch Library, 365 W. Front St. in Merrill.
Herman will finish his tour of Klamath County at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
This performance is for all ages, but those 10 years old and younger need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.