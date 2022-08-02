Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs are coming to town as part of the Klamath County libraries' Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series.

Herman’s viral hit “The Elephant Song” has amassed more than 49 million views on YouTube. Songs and videos from his nine studio albums and two DVD collections have been featured nationally on PBS, The Today Show, SiriusXM Radio and more, including a soundtrack credit on the 2010 romantic comedy film "Life as We Know It." For more information about Herman, including samples from his albums, go to erichermanmusic.com.

