The Klamath County libraries’ Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series continues with a concert by The Alphabeticians!
The Alphabeticians (aka Mr. Hoo and Mr. e, aka Jeff Inlay and Eric Levine) are music educators when they’re not on tour with their guitars and kazoos. You can find more about them, including samples from their albums, at thealphabeticians.wixsite.com.
The rock 'n' roll duo will perform at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 at the Bly Branch Library, 61100 Metler St. in Bly. They’ll then visit the Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd Street in downtown Klamath Falls, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27. After the show, join the library for lunch across the street at the Klamath County courthouse. (Performances at the downtown library will take place outdoors; bring a chair or blanket to sit on.)
The Alphabeticians will also perform at 2 p.m. July 27 at the Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 S. First St. in Chiloquin.
The band will round out their tour of the county at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28 with a performance at the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
This performance is for all ages, but those ages 10 and younger need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.