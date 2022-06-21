The Klamath County libraries’ Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series continues with a concert by Red Yarn.
Red Yarn (aka Andy Furgeson, a variety of musical collaborators and an entourage of animal puppets) is a folk music band dedicated to celebrating America’s multicultural musical heritage by bringing both traditional folk music and original indie-rock compositions to audiences across the country — including big venues such as Austin City Limits and South by Southwest. For more information about Red Yarn, including music videos, at redyarnproductions.com.
Red Yarn will perform Tuesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bonanza Branch Library, 31703 Hwy 70 in Bonanza; and later that day at 2 p.m. at the Malin Branch Library, 2307 Front St. in Malin.
Red Yarn will be at the Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St. in downtown Klamath Falls, on Wednesday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. After the show, join us for lunch across the street at the Klamath County courthouse. Performances at the downtown library will take place outdoors; bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
The band will round out their tour of the county Thursday, July 14, visiting the Keno Branch Library at 15555 Hwy 66 #1 in Keno at 11 a.m., and the Sprague River Branch Library, 23402 Sprague River Road in Sprague River, at 2 p.m.
This performance is for all ages, but those 10 years old and younger need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.