A local campaign for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems is offering discounts in exchange for participation in one of their one-hour informational classes.
The first of these workshops starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14.
Energize Klamath is encouraging members of the community to upgrade to a more cost-efficient means of in-home climate control- ductless heat pumps. A recent press release from the organization says that by switching to the ductless system, consumers use 25-50% less energy as compared to the older, more common systems.
Installation of the appliance is said to take less than a day and requires minimal space in or around the home. The devices are made up of three components: the head unit, which is installed on a wall near the ceiling; a compressor outside of the home, much like an air conditioning unit; and a refrigerant line to connect the two.
Low-interest financing is available through Energize Klamath, and Pacific Power is also offering cash-back incentives to qualifying participants. There are also discounted rates, up to $1,300 off purchase and installation fees, for those who attend one of the three, online, one-hour workshops intended to educate the public on the product and the value of energy conservation.