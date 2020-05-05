Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls on Monday started a gradual re-opening of some elective procedures at the medical center, including some elective or non-essential surgeries, following Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s unveiled plan to slowly reverse some restrictions.
Cascades East Family Practice Clinic and Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic, both located inside Sky Lakes’ Collaborative Health Center, have also opened to accepting new patients, due to more capacity available with the increase of “televisits,” according to Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes Medical Center.
“There are a lot of medical needs that have gone unmet when we couldn’t have patients in,” Hottman said.
“The providers of those two clinics are opening the doors to make sure that everyone stays safe but we still are able to meet those medical needs.”
Medical procedures and surgeries will be ranked, including for most effective use of personal protective equipment at this time.
“By doing it gradually, we can be certain that the plans that we have in place are actually working,” Hottman said. “As we gain comfort and experience knowing kind of what we’ve learned, we may be able to ramp up.”
Part of the gradual nature of the re-opening is also due to deep cleaning that will follow each patient’s use of the medical center.
“If we were to go full boar, there would be not enough time to ensure that the rooms are sanitized,” he said.
When it comes to knowing whether an individual can obtain a non-essential procedure, Hottman said it is evaluated on a case by case basis.
“Depending on what the elective surgery is, it still may not be allowed because of the potential for using too much personal protective equipment or taking up too much space in the hospital for instance,” Hottman said.
“If, for instance, a procedure was required to know your next steps for treatment, that without this particular study, you couldn’t go forward in your treatment, that would have a higher priority than just a routine annual mammogram. And those are being evaluated literally case by case. There’s a team of physicians looking at those and evaluating and ranking them … so that the ones that have medical necessity are not going to stress the system.”
Hottman said the Sky Lakes leadership team considered all aspects and ensured proper conditions were met by the medical center before opening up some elective procedures. Another stipulation for opening was having an adequate level of personal protective equipment in place.
Decline in revenue
Revenues at Sky Lakes have been down by one-third since regulations on non-essential services went into place March 18, though Sky Lakes anticipates seeing some federal relief to cover at least some of their lost revenue.
“Elective procedures account for a large amount of our total revenues,” Hottman said, noting there has been an effort to reduce staff hours in recent weeks.
“The leadership has taken some measures to preserve staff and make sure we have services ready when they’re required,” he added. “I’m hopeful that the federal relief will include hospitals to a larger degree than it has in the past.
“Sky Lakes is in a good cash position and that helps us. Many other hospitals don’t have that luxury.”
Navigating in-person care
Hottman directs individuals looking to receive non-essential care at Sky Lakes to first seek medical guidance from their primary care provider, including from one at one of the two clinics located at the collaborative health care center.
He emphasized that televisits can still be utilized, and in some cases remain an alternative option to in-person care during the pandemic.
He also emphasizes that individuals can contact the two clinics to be seen by a primary care provider.
Hottman said each individual’s care at the medical center is being evaluated and ranked looking at the balance between medical necessity, safety, and protective equipment.
“Right now we’re still trying to be protective of our PPE,” Hottman said. “We want to make sure we have a good supply to protect patients and staff. And we want to make sure that we don’t overwhelm the system. We want to make sure that there’s an adequate supply of rooms if there is a surge in patients with infectious respiratory diseases, and COVID-19 is one of them, that we’re not going to overstress the whole hospital.”
Still prepared for “surge”
Hottman said Sky Lakes continues to prepare for the possibility of a “surge” of COVID-19 positive patients as the state moves closer to opening up for business.
“We’re still ready,” Hottman said,
“I’m hopeful that we’ll get through it but we won’t know until it’s behind us.”
Hottman continues to encourage wearing masks in public and that individuals observe physical distance when with others.
For more information about services at Sky Lakes facilities or COVID-19, go online at www.skylakes.org.
If you have had an elective medical procedure or surgery postponed due to COVID-19 and would like to share your story, reach out to Herald and News at hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com.