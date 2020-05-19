More than one-third of registered voter ballots have been turned in as of Monday as Klamath County Elections Office staff prepared for Tuesday’s primary election.
Rochelle Long, clerk for the Klamath County Elections Office, said as of Monday afternoon, the Elections Office received 15,854 ballots or 33.54% of registered voter ballots for the county. Long anticipates a voter turnout of about 40% of Klamath County’s 47,271 eligible registered voters for the primary election.
“We are currently processing votes right now, we just can’t see the total,” Long said on Monday.
At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the Elections Office will release a report with preliminary totals.
“We won’t have official results until after that 14-day challenge period,” Long said.
“But we will have tentative results between midnight and 1 a.m.,” she added.
Long said due to Oregon elections operating via vote-by-mail, she doesn’t believe the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted voter turnout.
“People are able to vote and send it in,” Long said. “I think people assumed we weren’t open since a lot of things were closed down.
“The phone calls that we normally would have been receiving throughout the election process, they’re all coming in now because people are realizing we’re open,” she added.
“There’s kind of more of a rush at the end than there normally is.”
Tables are set up in the Elections Office for volunteers on Tuesday with bottles of hand sanitizer and red “x”s taped on the floor to encourage social distancing for volunteer observers.
It is optional for elections volunteers who are counting or picking up ballots from drop sites to wear masks and gloves, according to Long.
“Most of them are just comfortable washing their hands and using hand sanitizer,” Long said.
Long encouraged voters to sign their ballots before dropping them off. All of the sites are open until 8 p.m., except for the drop off site at Oregon Tech, which is open until 3 p.m.
Individuals who do not sign their ballots will have 14 days following the election to do so, according to Long.
To learn more, go online to Klamath County Government Center’s website at klamathcounty.org.