For Henley High School Principal Jack Lee, the only way to combat instances of cyber-bullying and abuse of social media and other issues teens face in 2020 is through education and possibly limiting cellphone use during class.
Lee is part of a team of administrators trying to educate students and their parents on issues that can many times be related to cellphone use in schools.
“Have I been and am I continuing to look for ways to have kids break free from their phones at school? Absolutely,” Lee said. “I really think that everything we deal with, the phone is a big part of it – the problem.”
He hosted a parent and student night at Henley High on Tuesday, March 3 to share about a variety of issues facing teens in the digital age — many that he believes can be traced back to the use of a smartphone or internet use.
About 90 to 100 individuals, mostly parents and teens, attended the event. A panel of medical and law enforcement professionals, including Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Manny Diaz, who serves as a School Resource Officer for Henley High, shared about the impact of issues such as vaping and “sex-tortion.”
Diaz described a dark side of the Internet, where individuals can draw in teens by coercing them into making soliciting sexually explicit videos.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello shared about cyber-bullying and teen suicide.
“When we presented a variation of this to my staff, half my staff didn’t know,” Lee said.
“I’m thinking, ‘Wow, if they don’t know, then surely there’s a lot of parents who don’t.”
The event drew approximately 90 to 100 parents and students to the high school for an event Lee said was geared for both audiences and for students at any school.
While he says aren’t any different at Henley than at other high schools, and he wants to expand the reach of the educational nights if there is interest.
Lee plans to continue the effort with an educational series of monthly meetings this fall, focusing each meeting on one to two major topics.
He said the idea for the event stems from daily issues schools such as Henley face involving instances of the abuse of social media and cellphones.
“We need to take that information and coach up parents,” Lee said.
“My next step is to bring that similar presentation to all my students here,” he added.
He’s planning to hold sessions in mid-April for senior boys and girls separately, as well as sessions for freshmen boys and girls separately to address issues.
“I’m not sure what else to do,” Lee said.
“I hope this grows into whatever needs to be,” he said.
Lee held an assembly in 2017 where professionals were brought in to talk with students about issues, but Lee said the topics were too broad.
“We know so much more now than we even did three years ago,” Lee said.