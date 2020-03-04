Administrators at Klamath Falls City and County School Districts are working with Klamath County Public Health on prevention and awareness efforts amid the announcement over the weekend regarding three cases of Covid-19 (also known as Coronavirus) in the state of Oregon.
There are currently no known cases of the virus in Klamath County as of Tuesday afternoon, though two cases have been reported in the Portland area and one in Umatilla County.
Valeree Lane, public information officer for Klamath County Public Health, is part of a team of four at Klamath County Public Health working on awareness and prevention efforts. Lane said local residents are encouraged to practice good hygiene, including washing their hands, and disinfecting surfaces.
Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Paul Hillyer said city schools are following the lead of public health on the matter.
That includes tasking custodial staff at city schools with increasing cleaning efforts after school hours. But mostly, city schools will at this time continue to encourage proper hygiene.
“It is an evolving situation,” Hillyer said. “Naturally, we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground on it but we won’t be moving forward with anything without the guidance of the Klamath County (Public) Health Department.”
Klamath County School District’s Superintendent Glen Szymoniak issued a page of resources on the school district’s website linking parents to resources regarding the virus.
“...Klamath County School District has a plan in case the novel coronavirus (respiratory illness) called COVID-19 spreads to the Klamath Basin,” Szymoniak said in a statement on the website. “Our district Emergency Response Team is working closely with school nurses and Klamath County Public Health to prevent the virus within our school communities.
“District sanitation protocols are in place for all school buildings and on our school buses,” Szymoniak added.
Both school districts encourage parents to monitor their children’s symptoms of a cough, headache, shortness of breath, and a fever. Parents are encouraged to keep a child home from school if they exhibit all four of the latter symptoms.
“They should contact their physician or the Klamath County Health Department,” Hillyer said.
Lane said she could neither confirm nor deny that there are individuals being monitored for symptoms of the virus in Klamath County.
“It’s in the best interest of people who may or may not be monitored not to share that information,” Lane said.
“I think a lot of people are looking at the fatalities in Washington, and thinking about what do they need to do,” she added.
While Lane said it’s always good to be prepared by storing extra food and water for emergencies, she emphasized the public should continue to make informed decisions based on facts, not on fear.
“Taking children out of an opportunity to learn because you’re afraid they might be exposed to Coronavirus – that seems a little extreme at this point,” she said.
“We’re trying to really make sure that people have the best information possible and unfortunately, because this is a brand new virus, we’re learning something new practically everyday.”
Lane emphasized that due to the evolving nature of the virus that checking Oregon Health Authority’s website for updates is one of the most beneficial things local residents can do to stay informed on updates about the virus.
“Have that conversation with your children that right now, there is an illness going around and that we are in flu season,” Lane said.
While Lane said it’s important to monitor symptoms, she also cautions individuals about stigmatizing those with a cough or allergies.
“Having a cough is not indicating that a person is really sick,” she said.
Lane said those who have a fever and respiratory issues should contact a primary care provider prior to coming in to be seen as a precaution not to expose more individuals.
Lane emphasized checking the Klamath County Public Health website as well for updates to changes.
“What you see there is going to be really well vetted information that’s going to be true,” Lane said. “You’re going to find links that are going to take you to true information so we don’t have to worry about hearsay and rumors.”
To follow updates from Klamath County Public Health, go online at http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/1041/7219/2019-Coronavirus.School