CHILOQUIN – Donna King, a teacher at Sage Community School, hugged one of her students Monday afternoon, following a meeting at Chiloquin Elementary School’s gymnasium where students and their families gathered to learn about what is next after the charter school closed on Saturday.
“I want you to be smart,” King told the student. “You’ve got to try your hardest, okay? And I’ll see you around.”
King was one of about 40 people who attended the meeting, which drew parents, staff, and students to learn more from Klamath County School District administrators about what they can do to return the students to school as soon as possible.
Parents and guardians of approximately 50 students — 37 in K-8 and 13 in seventh and eighth grade — from Sage will need to be relocated to either Chiloquin Elementary or Chiloquin Junior/Senior High or to a home school of parent’s choice.
Sage Community School is not part of KCSD, which hosted the meeting, but the school is under the district’s “umbrella.”
The charter school has its own board of directors, one of whom was on hand at the meeting on Monday.
Alex Piper, who has served on the Sage Community School board for about a year, spoke about the closure at the meeting.
“I’m still getting over the shock of it myself,” Piper told the Herald and News prior to the start of the meeting.
“It’s a terribly bad time of the year to change schools, too,” Piper added.
Piper said Sage had been needing more students for quite some time, and that five students had recently left the charter school.
“It was a list of things that went wrong … After a while you just get too many straws on the camel’s back,” Piper said.
One of the factors that also resulted in the school’s closure was a member of the school’s personnel who tested positive for mold. The school was closed for the past two weeks for mold testing as well.
Rising costs of PERS and an inability of the Oregon Legislature to provide adequate funding for charter schools are also being linked to the closure.
Regardless of the reasons, Piper’s 12-year-old daughter, Fiona Piper, a seventh-grader at the charter school, said hearing of the closure made her nervous.
Fiona said she’ll miss the small class sizes and hands-on projects that the school provided.
Alex and his wife, Hope Piper, plan to send her to Chiloquin Junior-Senior High where Fiona said she already has friends.
Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of KCSD, called the circumstances that caused the closure “really unfortunate.”
“I know how it is to have a school that’s that small that’s a family, and the family situation isn’t good right now,” Szymoniak said, to about 40 attendees.
“It is a mourning period for closing Sage school,” he added. “We really understand that.”
Szymoniak said after hearing of the closure officially on Saturday, he and other district officials spent Monday trying to figure out a way forward for students and their families.
“We’ve been scrambling to make sure the county school district does everything possible to welcome your students in,” he said.
“Sage School is working with us,” he added. “We’re working with them to make this transition as smooth as possible.”
Szymoniak said once the district knows which students are planning to go where, then the district can make adjustments that could include adding additional staff.
“It could be additional teachers, it could be a couple of para-professionals, we have some ideas that we’ve been talking about,” Szymoniak said.
“We hope to have the resources in place the day the kids show up,” he said.
“Coming back in, we want to turn it into a very positive experience for you and your kids.”
When students will return to classes, whether at either Chiloquin Elementary or Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School, or home schooled, is still to be determined but Szymoniak said he wants to see it happen as soon as this week.
Several parents in attendance expressed fear of bullying in sending their children to other schools, and Szymoniak emphasized while schools can react to such issues, it’s much harder to prevent.
“Each one of those behaviors need to be dealt with,” Szymoniak said. “We need to work together as parents and school.”
Sage Community School was opened by a small group of parents in 2008.