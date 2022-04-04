Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 as a day to learn about and remember the importance of protecting the health of the planet and all its inhabitants. The first Earth Day led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and since then we’ve seen the creation of the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and other regulatory mechanisms that help to protect our environment. But the work is far from done.
This year the Earth Day theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” The focus is taking bold action to innovate and implement equitable solutions that will help us draw down our environmental impact and approach a climate-positive situation. One topic that is emerging as an integral part of climate-positive action is soil care.
Did you know that 33% of the earth’s soil is already degraded? The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization has suggested that, if we continue with our current soil management practices and don’t make fundamental changes, the world may have only 60 harvests left. But if we take bold action now, we can rejuvenate our soil, which will help to ensure global food security, reduce erosion, improve nutrient cycling, provide vital microbial habitats, and pull billions of tons of carbon out of our atmosphere.
Healthy soil is the foundation of productive and resilient sustainable agriculture, and it is essential for supporting our ecosystem. One way to invest in our planet is to rehabilitate our soil, and regenerative agriculture is a viable method to do just that.
Regenerative agriculture describes farming and grazing practices that are in harmony with nature, such as no-till farming and closely managing the location and duration of animals’ foraging. This topic is especially relevant in the Klamath Basin, so for Earth Day this year, Sustainable Klamath will provide an opportunity for our community to learn more about it.
Join Sustainable Klamath this Earth Day at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center on Friday, April 22, 6:30 to 9 p.m., for a free showing of “Kiss The Ground” followed by a live presentation and Q&A session with the filmmakers.
On Friday April 22, we will show the documentary “Kiss the Ground,” which presents valuable information and inspires participation in the regenerative agriculture movement.
Join Sustainable Klamath this Earth Day from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center to view a special, all-ages version of the documentary and participate in a presentation plus Q&A session with the filmmakers. We will have various individuals and businesses on site to share information on sustainability, we will provide free seed packets courtesy of Mountain Valley Gardens, there will be door prizes provided by local businesses, and refreshments will be available for purchase with proceeds going to support future Sustainable Klamath educational outreach events.
This is a free event, but seating is limited, so arrive when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. to secure your seat.
There are many ways to invest in our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. Join us this Earth Day to learn about the importance of the soil that nourishes us and how we can nourish it in return. If you would like to find more information on sustainability, volunteer or donate, please visit SustainableKlamath.org
Alissa Oliverson is chairwoman of Sustainable Klamath, Solid Waste Action Committee (SWAC)