PORTLAND — Oregon Tech's Hunter Drops became the second track and field athlete at the school to qualify for the NAIA indoor national championships in March when he won the men's pole vault competition Saturday at the George Fox/University of Portland meet.
Drops clear 4.75 meters, or 15 feet, seven inches, to qualify for the national meet March 5-7 at Brookings, S.D.
Drops won the event and teammate Jackson Stallard was seventh at 4.05 meters (13-4).
They led the first-day efforts of the Hustlin' Owls.
The second day of competition begins at 9 a.m. today.
In other events Saturday, Madison Rice was fifth in the women's shot put at 10.18 meters (36-9), while Casey Bostock tied for seventh in the women's pole vault at 2.90 meters (9-5). Jasmine James went 9.31 meters (30-6) in the women's triple jump.
Stallard, likely a decathlete this season, was ninth in the men's 60-meter hurdles, and was timed in 9.10 seconds.
OIT will have Danielle DeCastro, Cindy Reed, Delani Dietrich, Mia Smith and Hannah Mason in the women's 3,000-meter run today, while Amber VonEssen is slated for 800, and Aarika Brooks and Lily Lavine the women's 400.
For the OIT men today, Dylan Woodward is set for the 800, with Angel Valdez, Joey Stroup, Thomas Dodgen and Corban Remsburg set for the 400. The four guys in the 400 also will compete in the 4x400 relay.