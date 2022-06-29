Senior leaders from the Department of the Interior finished a two-day visit to the Klamath Basin this week to meet with Tribes, state and county officials, interagency partners, and water users to discuss near- and long-term solutions related to drought impacts and to highlight how investments from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help protect and conserve species and their habitats in the region.
“We were pleased by the high-level federal delegation that came to Chiloquin,” said Tribal Chairman Clayton Dumont. “We are eager to hear more about the decisions that will be made regarding the United States Fish and Wildlife dollars for basin restoration. While we are hopeful that the dollars being allocated to the Fish and Wildlife service rearing and hatchery facility will be beneficial, we think it’s important to try to restore the health of the natural environment where we’re certain the fish can thrive.”
The leaders held a listening session with the Klamath Tribal Council and met with tribes located along the Klamath River: the Karuk, Yurok, Resighini, Hoopa and Quartz Valley Tribes. The Interior Department team also met with water users in gatherings with the Klamath Water Users Association and Klamath River Renewal Corporation.
With the Klamath Basin experiencing the third consecutive drought year, farmers and ranchers have been faced with operating on a very limited water supply from the Klamath Project, managed by Reclamation. Discussions this week reinforced the efforts of the Interagency Drought Relief Working Group, co-chaired by the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture, which is actively working to identify and disburse immediate financial and technical assistance for impacted irrigators and Tribes. It is also developing longer-term measures to respond to climate change and build climate resiliency.