The downtown Klamath Falls branch of U.S. National Bank, which has been located at 740 Main St. since 1938, will permanently close on Nov. 1.
The bank had closed its doors temporarily in March due to COVID-19, according to a letter obtained by Herald and News that is signed by Brian Young, district manager for the bank branch. The closure is also due to changing consumer habits and increased online banking.
Evan Lapiska, vice president of Public Affairs & Corporate Communications for U.S. Bank, based in Minneapolis, said in an email that the closure is part of a nationwide strategy to reduce some bank locations. He said the company is "proud of our history serving the region and look forward to continuing to serve the local community through through our other locations in the area, including the branch at 3720 S. Sixth St."
Lapiska said three employees impacted by the closure will have opportunities to apply for new positions within the company. He said there may be positions in customer care centers, which would also allow for a flexible work location.
"In addition, a comprehensive severance package and outplacement services will be offered to individuals who elect to move on at the end of their notice period," Lapiska said.
Darin Rutledge, executive director of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, is understanding of the decision but disappointed to see a big hole downtown.
"I get it from a business decision," he said. "It's a challenge from a Main Street perspective."
Rutledge stood outside the building on Thursday morning, admiring the architecture, which includes rounded corners, glass brick windows, and the original bronze entry that was made by Oregon Brass Works in Portland. The building also features decorative details such as chevrons or inverted "Vs", curvilinear lines and raised stylized lettering.
"It's got historic character," he said. "It's certainly got some historic value."
Rutledge emphasized that KFDA hopes to play a role in helping to fill the empty space, which contributes to a downtown vacancy rate that's currently less than 5%. While business is much better downtown than in recent years, Rutledge always wants to see a vacancy filled.
"From our perspective, vacant buildings are vacant buildings," Rutledge said. "I'd love to see anything in here. A lot of people have different opinions about the things we need downtown."
Rutledge said the KFDA would like to be at the discussion table when it comes time to recruit a new tenant.
"We've been in touch with U.S. Bank leadership and they're going to be working with the property owner and the property management company to start the process. We've asked to be included in those discussions."
Rutledge said the building's design doesn't necessarily suit it for businesses like an ice cream shop or a bookstore.
"Clearly, it's sort of custom made for a bank," Rutledge said.
That can make it harder to fill, in addition to its large square footage.
"Some of those small town businesses like candy shops, bookstores — they don't want 10,000 square feet. They want a couple thousand (square feet), right?" he said. "When you're trying to find small businesses that are a good fit, that makes it tough, unless the tenants are willing to do some divisions and things like that."