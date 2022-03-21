What does a steeplejack, a bull rider and three Lions have in common?
Other than a broken flagpole in Dorris, probably nothing. But that’s not the point.
When Rennie Cleland called the Herald and News Wednesday morning and left a message, he cut straight to the chase with a prediction on where a photo might land in the newspaper.
“We’re about ready to put a steeplejack up to the top of our 200-foot flagpole in Dorris,” he said. “I think it might be a front page thing for you.”
A quick check with Google suggested that a steeplejack is not a thing, but an occupation. Human plus the top of a 200-foot flagpole equals front page in most newsrooms.
The Dorris flagpole, once the United States’ tallest when it was erected on June 2, 1996, sports a flag 30 feet by 60 feet — 1,800 square feet. The annual replacement of the flag costs about $2,200, which is done on July 4 amid a community celebration.
Cleland, the current president of the Dorris Lions Club explained the background. Bill Reynolds, also a Lions Club member, initiated the build in the ‘90s and coordinated the extensive project that was launched with a fund-raising campaign, to which the Herald and News was a contributor. The project surpassed $100,000 in 1996.
Which leads to the recent predicament with the flagpole, which Lions in Dorris examine daily with pride. Bob Hensley, the third Lion in the story, called President Cleland with concerns that the flag didn’t seem to be flying right. Upon inspection, it was determined that the “truck,” or the uppermost component on the flagpole, had failed. When the flag majestically waved in the wind, the truck flopped from one side to another. The flag was immediately lowered to reduce the risk of further damage and the trio of Lions set to work on getting everything proper again, not an easy task when the broken part is 200 feet in the air.
Cleland contacted a former Dorris resident who now lives in Klamath Falls, Ned Cross, who in addition to working for a crane company for 10 years, is also a former professional bull rider. Cross recently started his own crane business and agreed to give the Lions some help — his first job with the new company. He would be available on Wednesday, March 16.
Cleland then reached out to Colonial Flag Company in Sandy, Utah, and arranged to have someone come to Dorris on the same day and climb the pole.
Sterling Murdock, who by trade is called a steeplejack, arrived at the flagpole at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, ready to do his thing.
Cross, manning the extended lift with a bucket on the end, hoisted Murdock to about 40 feet up the flagpole where the first task was to uncouple the linking from the cable where the flag is normally attached.
With that done, Murdock was lowered to the ground and began gathering the parts and the tools needed to complete the job at the top, including the new part. A final huddle was had with Cleland, Cross and Murdock, making sure that communication was good all the way to the top. When asked whether he had insurance, Murdock, in an attempt at dark humor, said, “I signed a waiver.” By then he was nearly 20 feet off the ground and being slowly swung toward the flagpole.
The lift extended to what was estimated to be 150 feet, three-quarters of the way to the top, putting Murdock immediately next to the pole. Then time seemed to stand still. As the bystanders watched, absolutely nothing seemed to be happening for over 20 minutes. Necks strained to get a glimpse of Murdock and his unusual, but careful doings. Eventually rigging began to appear about a foot above the bucket, and presumably, parts and tools were being secured to Murdock with rope and carabiners.
Then it happened. Murdock emerged from the bucket and began to climb the remaining 50 feet to the top of the pole. Bystanders watched in awe and complimented Murdock on his bravery. After another 10 minutes of hoisting, Murdock was at the summit.
Relieved, Cleland and the rest of the Lions can again look up to the sky and be proud of their country and proud of their accomplishment, having planted the tallest flagpole in America 26 years ago.
Sidebar:
What is the tallest and biggest?
· According to several online sources, the tallest flagpole in the world resides in Cairo, Egypt. The yet unnamed structure is purported to be 662.57 feet tall and was erected on Dec. 26, 2021.
· The previous record holder was the Jeddah Flagpole in King Abdullah Square in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Its height is 561 feet and was erected Sept. 23, 2014.
· Now all the way down to 11th on the list is America’s current record holder, the Acuity Flagpole in Sheboygan, Wisc., at 390 feet. It was erected May 24, 2014. Incidentally, the Acuity has been dubbed the tallest “Symbol of Freedom” in the world, essentially creating its own category in which it ranks first.
· Another parenthetical entry is the Calipatria Flagpole, billed as the tallest flagpole in the world at the lowest height to sea level. Calipatria, Calif., north of El Centro near the Salton Sea, is situated 180 feet below sea level. As such, the flagpole is 184 feet tall, puny by Dorris standards, but the top of the flag flies at four feet above sea level.
· In the category of largest flying flags, Acuity holds that record as well, at least in the United States, with a flag 140 feet by 70 feet. That’s 9,800 square feet.
· It gets murky in the largest flag in the world category, challenging the laws of physics. While some websites give Acuity top honors there as well, several countries boast much larger flags: Mumbai, India, claims to have flown a flag that is 225 feet by 150 feet, 33,750 square feet. And if you happen to find yourself in Pyongyang, North Korea, for whatever reason, you shouldn’t be able to miss the country’s flag at an absurd and hyperbolic dimension of 900 feet by 300 feet, 270,000 square feet, or 150 times larger than the Dorris flag by area, if you can believe that.