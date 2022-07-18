Expand your horizons with the downtown Klamath County Library’s Summer Documentary & Discussion Series.
The library be screening a wide variety of thought-provoking films at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of July and August and viewers are invited to stay after the film for discussion. Here’s an overview of what’s on deck:
• Tuesday, July 26th at 5:30 pm: "Wuhan Wuhan." The “ground zero” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Wuhan in central China went into complete lockdown in the early days of the crisis. But a film crew was sealed inside the quarantine, capturing dramatic stories of struggle, hope and heart-wrenching compassion as health professionals race to understand and defeat the novel coronavirus. Unrated, in Mandarin with subtitles; runtime 1 hour, 30 minutes.
• Tuesday, August 23rd at 5:30 pm: "Attica". Survivors, observers and experts vividly recount the 1971 uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility in New York. The violent, five-day standoff between the mostly-Black and Latino inmates and white law enforcement gripped the nation then, and lessons from the Attica riots are still very relevant to prison reformers today. Rated TV-MA; runtime 1 hour, 56 minutes.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.