Calling all documentary-film lovers: The Klamath County Library is the place to be one evening a month.
Beginning Tuesday, June 28, the library plans to show documentary films the fourth Tuesday of every month throughout the summer.
"Expand your horizons with the downtown Klamath County Library’s Summer Documentary & Discussion Series," a news release states. "We’ll be screening a wide variety of thought-provoking films on the fourth Tuesday of June, July, and August and viewers are invited to stay after the film for discussion."
The schedule of films is:
• Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m.: "Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)." Multiple Grammy-award winner Questlove’s Oscar-winning examination of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its impact on music history. Rated PG-13; runtime 1 hour, 58 minutes.
• Tuesday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m.: "Wuhan Wuhan." The “ground zero” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Wuhan in central China went into complete lockdown in the early days of the crisis. But a film crew was sealed inside the quarantine, capturing dramatic stories of struggle, hope and heart-wrenching compassion as health professionals raced to understand and defeat the novel coronavirus. Unrated, in Mandarin with subtitles; runtime 1 hour, 30 minutes.
• Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m.: "Attica." Survivors, observers and experts vividly recount the 1971 uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility in New York. The violent, five-day standoff between the mostly-Black and Latino inmates and white law enforcement gripped the nation then, and lessons from the Attica riots are still very relevant to prison reformers today. Rated TV-MA; runtime 1 hour, 56 minutes.
For more information, call (541) 882-8894 or visit the information and reference desk.