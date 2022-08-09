Irrigation canal

An irrigation canal is used by farmers in Central Oregon.

 EO Media Group

Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question might be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender.

Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based nonprofit.

