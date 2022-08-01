Fire season is in full swing in Southern Oregon and Northern California with more than 12 forest fires started in Siskiyou County over the weekend according to Klamath National Forest Service. Most of the blazes resulted from the hail of lightning that has been striking throughout the region; all except for one — the McKinney Fire.
McKinney Fire
Located in Siskiyou County, just six miles south of the Oregon-California border, McKinney was reported to the Forest Service on Friday afternoon. According to news releases from the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Service. By Saturday morning, McKinney spanned more than 30,000 acres, and nearly doubled in size by Sunday evening, with its reported acreage totaling more than 55,000 or 87 square miles.
According to a posted statement on the Klamath National Forest Service (KNFS) Facebook page, McKinney is burning parts of the area that are believed to have never previously been burned.
This is California’s largest fire so far this year. The cause is still under investigation.
Monday morning, KNFS reported that the containment of the McKinney blaze was still at zero percent, and that 4,192 structures are currently threatened. There are structures that have been consumed by the wildfire, but the exact numbers and locations will not be determinable until the area is deemed safe.
Fire crews’ current priority is to protect Fort Jones and Yreka City from encroaching flames, according to a Forest Service news release. Evacuations are already underway in parts of Yreka, following the mandate of the Yreka Police Department that came Monday morning. The police department also issued a warning for the portion of Yreka west of Interstate 5, informing residents to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported two fire-related deaths as of Sunday morning. The pair of individuals were found in a vehicle in a residential driveway on Doggett Creek Road. The residence was located just off Highway 96 on a stretch of the road that remains closed for all travel for the time being.
Also closed at this time is a 110-mile segment of the Pacific California Trail following the emergency rescue of 60 hikers Saturday afternoon at Red Buttes Wilderness, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said.
"[We] went to trailheads near roads and started gathering hikers,” JCSO Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis said in an article published in the LA Times. “They weren't necessarily in immediate danger.”
Until Aug. 30, the Pacific California Trail is closed between Etna Summit and Mount Ashland Campground. Trespassing in this area can result in a $5,000 fine and possibly up to six months in jail.
Firefighting efforts combating the McKinney Fire include CAL Fire and Klamath Forest Service.
China 2 Fire
Located only 4½ miles south of the state line, the China 2 Fire is currently 1,989 acres and is dangerously close to the McKinney Fire, according to a Monday news release from KFNS.
China 2 is reported as being one of the many smaller fires that were started by the recent wave of lightning strikes throughout Klamath, Jackson, Rogue River and Siskiyou counties.
Kelsey Fire
Siskiyou’s Kelsey Fire began Saturday. It is a 75-acre burn in the area of Bunker Road and Punkin Road, just southwest of Scott Bar, according to reports from CAL Fire. There is an evacuation order in place for everyone within the area. The fire is 50 percent contained as of Monday morning.
Air quality
The fires, especially McKinney, have lead to a degradation in the air quality of Klamath County.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31 through Friday Aug. 5 for Klamath County due to smoke from the McKinney Fire.
According to a news release, "Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone."
The DEQ news release warns that smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. "People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people."
To protect yourself and others from the smoke, the DEQ news release suggests the following steps:
• Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
• Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following the instructions from the Oregon Health Authority found online at tinyurl.com/HN-air-purifying-filter.
• Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
• When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.
• If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.