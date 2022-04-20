SALEM – The director of the state agency that trains and certifies police and firefighters in Oregon resigned effective Sunday in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown. The circumstances of the surprise resignation couldn’t be immediately established.
Jerry Granderson was appointed by Brown to run the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training last year, effective March 22. He retired from the FBI after 23 years.
Brown’s press office said by email Wednesday that Granderson was put on administrative leave Friday, but provided no further details.
Granderson submitted his four-sentence resignation letter Saturday, but it gave no indication of the reason.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to you for providing me the opportunity to serve as your Director and I wish you immense success and happiness as you continue your leadership journey,” he wrote. “I want to express my immense thanks to the employees of DPSST whom I wish God’s speed.”
Granderson couldn’t be immediately reached for comment, but he told The Oregonian/OregonLive he quit after he was counseled Friday about findings in his recent evaluation.
The governor asked Brian Henson to step in as acting director. He has worked for the agency for 20 years and most recently managed its operation division.
Henson told the Capital Chronicle that he got an email Sunday from Granderson, sharing that he had sent a letter to Brown resigning immediately.
“It came as a surprise,” Henson said.
He said the email provided no explanation for the resignation. He said Granderson had been in the agency’s Salem headquarters on Friday. Henson said he was unaware of what prompted the resignation.
The agency trains and certifies about 43,000 public safety workers in Oregon. A 24-person board oversees the department. Its current chair is Darren Bucich of McKenzie Fire and Rescue, based outside in Eugene in the community of Walterville.