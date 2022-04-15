Klamath IDEA announced today that it will host the next IDEA Talk at Brevada Brewhouse on April 27. The event will feature an Oregon digital banking entrepreneur, Siva Narendra.
Narendra is chief executive officer of tyfone inc., a digital banking technology company he co-founded in Portland in 2004. The company is focused on small community banks and credit unions. He has served as its CEO since 2011. Narendra also co-founded iCashe, a digital payment fintech company building a community commerce solution called purs.digital, and has served as its president for the past year. He is an inventor with more than 100 patents. In addition, inventions he patented have led to the launch of OneIDLab, a digital security company.
Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Narendra was a Senior Staff Scientist at Intel's Corporate Technology Group where his contributions led to the issuance of 75 patents. He is a published author and has more than 60 peer-reviewed papers. In addition to serving on the boards of the two technology companies he founded, he is on the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines. Narendra also served as a board member at OnPoint Community Credit Union from 2017 to 2021. Narendra holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institution of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
“We find that many people have questions about the evolution of both digital currency and the tech related to it, so we are pleased to have Siva come and share some of his vast knowledge,” commented Kat Rutledge, Klamath IDEA director.
The event will be held at Brevada Brewhouse from 5:30-8:30 pm. Food and one non-alcoholic drink is included in the $25 per person ticket price. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and the Talk will start at 6:15 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 40; tickets can be purchased in advance at Facebook.com/KlamathIDEA or at KlamathIDEA.org on our calendar page.
The 2022 IDEA Talks season has been supported by the Klamath Community College Small Business Development Center, the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, the Oregon Community Foundation’s Thriving Entrepreneur’s Program, the Ford Family Foundation’s Growing Rural Oregon program, and through Oregon State Lottery Funds administered by OBDD.