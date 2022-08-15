Passing and defense is key to a successful volleyball team and for the 2022 Oregon Tech squad – experience in these areas will be crucial for the success heading into the season. With all three setters and a three-year starting libero returning, the Lady Owls are in prime position to turn defense into offense.

Last season, Tech established a school record with 237 service aces – nearly two aces per set played. The bulk of the damage was done by defensive specialist Lindsey Sampson – the lone player from the back row that Dr. Ken Murczek has to replace. Sampson set a school record with 64 aces – ranking No. 3 in the Cascade Conference – finishing her career with 161 aces, tops on the all-time list.

