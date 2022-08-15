Oregon Tech junior setter Courtney Isom, center, celebrates with freshman middle blocker Kate Hicks, left, after a point during the Cascade Collegiate Conference quarterfinals against Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 9, 2021, at Danny Miles Court.
Passing and defense is key to a successful volleyball team and for the 2022 Oregon Tech squad – experience in these areas will be crucial for the success heading into the season. With all three setters and a three-year starting libero returning, the Lady Owls are in prime position to turn defense into offense.
Last season, Tech established a school record with 237 service aces – nearly two aces per set played. The bulk of the damage was done by defensive specialist Lindsey Sampson – the lone player from the back row that Dr. Ken Murczek has to replace. Sampson set a school record with 64 aces – ranking No. 3 in the Cascade Conference – finishing her career with 161 aces, tops on the all-time list.
“Lindsey’s serve will be hard to replace, but it has been a huge focus for us this preseason to find some players that can help us score points from behind the service line,” Murczek said.
Despite losing Sampson to graduation, the Lady Owls return a pair of seniors to roam the defensive half – including three-year starting libero, Aubrey Kievit. Kievit had a stellar 2021 season, earning All-CCC honors for the second time in her career, averaging 4.20 digs per set and becoming just the second OIT player to post two 500-dig seasons in their career. She enters 2022 with 1,270 digs, No. 4 in program history – recording double-digit digs in 67 of her 80 career matches played.
Also back is fourth-year senior Alicia Volk, an experienced defensive and serving specialist – having played in 166 career sets. Last year, Volk and Kievit combined for 50 service aces.
The duo will be joined by a pair of freshmen – Abigail Sorensen and Kaley Whalen – both experienced players from quality high school and club programs.
Sorensen earned All-Mountain Valley Conference honors at Sprague High in Salem and competed for the Capital City Elite volleyball club, while Whalen was a 5A Northern Region pick at McQueen High in Reno, Nev., while also playing for the Northern Nevada Juniors club team.
“Having four back row players this year, I look forward to having some fierce competition for that position,” Murczek said. “All four of the players have solid back row skills and range on defense. We will look find the player with consistency on serve receive to wear the libero jersey, however I would imagine others will find their way on the court for three rotations or in a serving role.”
Murczek has options at the setter position – having used both a one and two-setter system during the 2021 season. Finding the right combination to distribute the ball to the hitters at the pins and find the middles for quick attacks is imperative to the Owls success.
Senior Courtney Isom saw the bulk of the court time in 2021, recording career bests with 737 assists (6.30 assists per set) and 206 digs – adding 33 aces. She had seven matches with at least 30 assists on the year, adding four double-doubles, including 39 assists and 14 digs at the NAIA Championships vs. Viterbo.
Junior Brooke Cassidy and sophomore Paige Tevelde were both key to the Owls success in 2021. Cassidy, who has been in the setter rotation each of the past two seasons, recorded 234 assists and 120 digs last year, while recording a career-best 34 aces. Tevelde made the most of her opportunities, recording 145 assists and 45 digs.
“Excited to see the progress each player has made over the summer and their ability to put our hitters in a better position with consistent location,” Murczek said. “Decision making and communication with hitters will be a focus for this preseason and I will need to evaluate if we run a 5-1 or a 6-2 offensive system.”
OIT continues to prep for this week’s Raider Invitational – squaring off on Thursday against No. 12-ranked Concordia (Neb.) and Park-Gilbert (Ariz.).