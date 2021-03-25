Klamath County continues to look at converting a motel and RV park into a transitional housing facility, though residents in the Wocus Road area north of Klamath Falls on Wednesday remain concerned about the project
The project would be funded by a $1.8 million grant administered through the Oregon Community Foundation and facilitated either by the county or a third party.
Area residents are concerned, however, about the location, safety, and logistics of the project, as well as the impact to residents at the Oregon Motel site and nearby.
The tentative plans would be to convert the motel into housing with round-the-clock presence by the Department of Corrections. It would likely have spaces available for individuals who have recently been incarcerated, impacted by wildfires, contracted COVID-19 or another communicable disease, or veterans who have become homeless. That’s according to Aaron Hartman, director of Community Corrections, during a public work session on Wednesday.
Project Turnkey was initiated by the Oregon Legislature and backed by $65 million for statewide emergency housing.
Hartman would likely oversee at least the portion of housing set aside for those coming out of jail or prison. He and Commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Donnie Boyd sat with a group of residents who live adjacent to the property to talk over concerns and answer questions.
The work session served as an additional space for residents to air concerns after public comments at a Tuesday meeting.
“I am concerned that you guys are buying this property but you’re still in flux and don’t have a full-blown plan,” said Dave West, a nearby neighbor who also spoke Tuesday night. “It seems like it’s got these moving markers of what is going to be here and what is not going to be here.
West also emphasized the neighborhood on Wocus Road already experiences transients passing through and crime.
“Can you guarantee there will be no violent persons put in that facility?” West asked.
“No,” Hartman said. “They have been sentenced to jail or prison, they’ve completed their time. They’re now finishing that sentence on part of post-prison supervision or probation.”
Hartman shared how Corrections manages transitional housing on Bisbee Street, Sellars Lane, Reclamation, and Vine.
“We’ve had transitional housing in this community since 2003,” Hartman said. “We don’t have issues ... I would say they’re exceptionally well managed.”
There are no drugs or alcohol allowed on the premises, according to Hartman.
“We actively supervise just about 1,000 people in this community on any given day. I have 16 parole and probation officers, plus we have onsite counselors.”
Hartman said while services might not be currently on site at the property for this facility, he said Corrections is equipped to bring services to those who would live on site.
“If we were to take over this property, those services come with us,” Hartman said. “We don’t allow shenanigans.”
Hartman emphasized he understands the concerns and has seen them expressed before when a transitional housing facility opens.
“I would suggest that we actually make it safer,” Hartman said. “We provide staffing at every one of those houses.”
Karen Walter, of the Northside Drainage District, shared environmental concerns about the project and asked for the county to conduct an environmental impact study on the project.
“We have one drainage ditch that runs along Wocus Road with the back of this property, and one that runs along the other side,” she said.
“The septic system in that motel is very, very old …. If we have a wet year, all that drainage is going to come out of that property and it’s going to go down into the lake. And that’s our big concern because we have to make sure that that water is clean.”
Boyd, who said he has consistently opposed the project, believes the county shouldn’t be in the housing business. He said if given the chance, he would vote to return the grant.
He shared concerns about the property being under the ownership of the county, becoming public property and subject to squatters, if the property is not supervised tightly.
“The county has to be extremely careful to tell people they cannot camp or they cannot be in the RV (park),” Boyd said.
Boyd said he would feel more confident if Hartman and Community Corrections would oversee the entire 29-room motel.
“I would feel a whole lot better about it, I truly would,” he said.
Minty Morris sees flexibility in how to design the project and said it is continuing to evolve. She said though it has not been determined what will be located on the current RV park space, there is a possibility for tiny homes for veterans on the property.
“I think some of this stuff hasn’t been determined and that’s what still kind of has potential in how this unfolds,” Minty Morris said. “Just a hotel on the highway like that, I don’t know if that was your favorite neighbor in the world anyway …. I think being able to have a little more structure around it and being able to invest in making it attractive and more safe, I think it could be something where we could all be real excited around.”
Boyd rejected the idea of forming a group to advise the county on the project, calling it a “waste” of resident’s time.
“I don’t think that the citizens can be part of the decision of what is going to be there,” Boyd said. He
Minty Morris said she still likes the idea of forming the advisory committee, though no action was taken.
Minty Morris on Tuesday had said she planned to pitch financial assistance to those living at the motel and RV park long-term by the county to fellow board members. She confirmed she was still behind that concept though she wasn’t as firm on a proposal to offer the tenants 90 days notice. Both would need majority approval by commissioners.
“I’m not in a hurry on that piece,” Minty Morris said. “We want to get it right.”
West said he and other residents of Wocus Road plan to gather support to oppose the project. He said the group may seek legal assistance moving forward.
“I think we need to get a petition and look for legal representation,” West said. “I feel listened to, but I feel like it’s a done deal ... We can have input but I don’t think any of it’s going to be very effective because it seems to me like you guys have got it all figured out.”