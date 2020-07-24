South Central Oregon Economic Development District in Klamath Falls is among several economic development agencies in Oregon to receive funding from the CARES Act to support small business owners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCOEDD received $550,000. The funding will come from the Economic Development Association and should become available for business loans in the next couple weeks, according to Betty Riley, executive director of SCOEDD. The organization will have two years to distribute the funds through the revolving loans on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Riley said the loans provide another funding option for business owners, especially during tough economic times.
“Some of the banks are not interested in taking on some projects right now, so we’re considered a gap lender,” Riley said. “We’re considered the go-to for folks who have a viable project but they can’t get it through regular commercial lending.”
Riley said the typical loan size that they work on is $150,000 to $200,000, and the goal is for a business to employ one person per $25,000 of their loan.
“I anticipate making two or three loans with the funds that are coming through here,” Riley said. She noted the the organization has "a little bit more flexibility with these loans in the interest rates that we can charge."
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration also announced announced CARES Act grants for Oregon’s Second District in Bend, Pendleton, Enterprise, The Dalles, and Medford.
“Today’s announcement is welcome news for Oregonians and the state’s economy,” Rep. Greg Walden said in a news release. " This money will provide economic support to small businesses across Oregon as they rebuild and recover from the economic hardship they face as a result of COVID-19."
The EDA grants for Oregon’s Second District include:
- $2.2 million for Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Bend. This funding will support economic opportunities for small businesses in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.
-$1.1 million for Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation, Pendleton. This funding will support economic opportunities for small businesses in Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla and Wheeler counties.
- $935,000 for Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, Enterprise, Oregon. This funding will support economic opportunities for small businesses in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties.
- $847,000 for Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, The Dalles, Oregon. This funding will support economic opportunities for small businesses in Hood River, Wasco and Sherman and the Washington counties of Klickitat and Skamania.
- $616,000 for Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development, Inc., Medford. This funding will support economic opportunities for small businesses in Jackson and Josephine counties.
Individuals can apply for a business loan online at http://www.scoedd.org/. For those with questions about the application process, contact SCOEDD at 541-884-5593.