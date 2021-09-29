ASHLAND — Who did it?
Leave it to Poirot, Agatha Christie’s legendary crime solver, to figure it out.
Solving murderous happenings is the challenge for the unflappable detective Poirot, his faithful companion Captain Hastings and the audience in, “Poirot: Murder on the Links,” the newly opened offering at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland. Early on it’s quickly evident that almost any of the play’s characters could be the clever killer. But leave it to Poirot to, eventually, to detect and put together the hidden links.
The Cabaret production is a world premiere based on Christie’s novel and adapted by Rick Robinson, the Cabaret’s managing director. Directed by Todd Nielsen, “Poirot” is a sumptuously produced play that features delightful acting along with transforming sets and perfectly timed staging.
Louis Lotorto leads the cast as mustachioed Poirot, described as “short and oddly shaped.” In a departure from books, films and plays featuring Poirot, Galloway Stevens gives stronger than usual heft to the typically more bumbling Arthur Hastings. Along with other cast members, both lead actors display emotions with excellent use of body language, from Stevens’ expressive, often questioning glances, head tilts, lowered eyebrows and posture to Lotorto fastidiously laying out a handkerchief on the floor before kneeling.
For anyone familiar with Poirot there’s his inevitable clash with the think-he-knows-it-all, bloodhound-like police official, Detective Garauld played by doggedly stiff and rigidly authoritative Tim Fullerton. The deep, strong cast also feature Haley Jane Forsyth, Renee Hewitt, Katie Worley Back, Galen Schloming and Justin Waggle, with several shifting personalities in multiple roles, which sometimes creates confusion.
The plot, set in northern France and featuring with more twists than Chubby Checker, is sometimes confusing and difficult to follow, partly because of its complexities, partly because of Poirot’s Belgium accent, partly because of the rapidly spoken dialogue, and partly because of the complex entanglements.
Providing a big asset are key words shown above the stage that set the scene, often featuring key expressions featured in the segments – “Use your little gray cells” and “Now he makes love to the worms.” Production-wise, simply viewing the incredibly well coordinated set changes is a visual treat. The play also is always involving, often fun and even titillating, especially when the fumbling Hastings pursues a romantic interest.
Running about 2 hours and 40 minutes - with a generous dessert-time intermission - “Poirot” sometimes stalls while trying to unravel all the plot turns and twists. It’s likely only a few audience members will detect what detective Poirot detects.
*
“Poirot” runs through Sunday, November 7. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. with evening performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and select Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for preshow dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating. The Cabaret offers a 15% ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances. $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Cabaret box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.