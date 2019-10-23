Del Taco will add 53 jobs to Klamath Falls when it opens its new location on Washburn Way on Monday, Oct. 28.
The location, 3370 Washburn Way, is being opened by franchisees Mike and Steve Winnen, based out of Medford, according to Lauren Jacobson, a spokesperson. Klamath Falls-based contracting firm Modoc Contracting, Co., completed a full remodel of the location that started this Summer, Jacobson said.
“The franchisees picked this location because they are based out of Medford, and Klamath Falls seemed like a natural progression,” Jacobson said. “They are very excited to be here!”
The No. 2 Mexican quick service chain restaurant in the nation, Del Taco is known for it’s tacos and burritos as well as burgers and fries. The chain also sells vegetarian options such as the 100% plant protein-based “Beyond taco and burrito,” as well as products with Carne Asada, grilled chicken, hand-grated cheddar cheese, hand-sliced avocado, slow-cooked beans, and Queso Blanco made from scratch.
No ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the new eatery, according to Jacobson.
“We’ve seen first-hand how Del Taco’s winning combination of freshly-prepared food served at a tremendous value creates fans and drives traffic,” said Mike and Steve Winnen in a news release. “Whether guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or one of our new Beyond Tacos, made with 100 percent plant-based protein, we look forward to offering the Klamath Falls community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.”
The Klamath Falls Del Taco will be one of more than 580 locations across 14 states, according to a news release.
The Washburn Way location was previously a Taco Bell before the franchise moved down the street into a newly constructed building.
It wasn’t available as of press time whether the 53 jobs being added are part-time and/or full-time.
Hours of operation are planned to be 7 a.m., to 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m., to midnight, Friday through Saturday.
For more information on how to apply for a position with the restaurant, go to Del Taco’s website.