Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot requested earlier this month to negotiate a settlement with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission regarding two ethics complaints filed earlier this year.
The state commission had initially planned to release a report on Friday regarding their investigation into a complaint against DeGroot alleging conflict of interest and allegedly taking a gift of more than $50 from an individual with an administrative or legislative interest.
DeGroot was granted what the commission calls a “time waiver” of the deadline in order to negotiate a settlement by his next hearing date, according to Susan Myers, an Ethics Commission investigator on Wednesday.
“Basically (the waiver) suspends that 180-day deadline to allow us explore negotiating a stipulated final order, which is like a settlement,” Myers said. “The only purpose of extending the time here is for the purpose of negotiation, not for additional investigation.”
Myers said she could not share the outcome of the investigation while the matter is suspended, but that the final order will be presented during the Jan. 29 commission hearing.
DeGroot said the request for a settlement negotiation doesn’t necessarily mean there will be one.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to settle,” DeGroot said. “It’s an opportunity for my attorney if they can reach an agreement with the commission versus a drawn out, expensive battle that I can’t afford.”
The first ethics complaint, filed in April, alleges that DeGroot attended a free hunting trip in Mexico with Jamie Jackson, owner of Rocky Mountain Construction and a friend of DeGroot’s. Due to Jackson being a consistent contractor with the county, the trip is alleged to fall under the gift of more than $50 from an individual with an administrative or legislative interest who also could financially benefit.
The second complaint was filed with the state June 8 regarding a vote for a $2 million construction contract with Rocky Mountain Construction. Degroot did not recuse himself from the vote, but voted in favor of the contract without declaring that his son at the time worked for the company.
In the event of an ethics violation, Myers said both sides could negotiate for DeGroot to pay a lesser fine than the maximum $5,000 penalty.
A new commission hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 29. At the completion of the hearing, the final order will be posted on the commission’s website.