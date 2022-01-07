December marriages Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marriage licenses were issued in August by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:Lauren Fellows, 30, and Ryan Hales, 34Stephen Shorb, 64, and Laurie Babiracki, 62 Jacob Buhrle, 20, and Jasmine James, 21Stephanie Baker, 31, and James Wible Jr., 41Michael Matheney, 20, and Kayla Barros, 20Brian Traylor, 56, and Connie Dusan, 62Karen Patrick, 46. amd Dwayne Hartwell, 42Laura Matlock, 34, John Nielsen, 35Aaron Adkisson, 23, and Ashley Jacobs, 22Elizabeth Wheeler, 37, and Joshua Schipper, 41Milton Heaton Jr., 50, and Tatiana Currie, 49Brandon Mann, 36, and Laura McFarlin, 26Louise Camille, 78, and Andrew Alvarez, 68 Paul Jones, 45, and Tammy Youngblood, 41Erika Mendoza, 21, and Eliazar Martinez, 18Anahi Ramirez-Saucedo, 18, and Adrian Moreno Garcia, 22Rebecca Morad, 26, and Jacob Gonzales, 29Kaitlyn Kelsey-Hilde, 21, and Chase Myers, 28Ashley Cleland, 37, and Steven Montgomery, 35Chazzerae Tarango-Lugo, 29, and Bruce Crain, 48Wade Palmer, 49, and Elizabeth Phillips, 61Allaura Thomson, 27, and James Kilburn Jr., 29Kamron Dixon, 18, and Emma Knoke, 18Grant Vallier, 36, and Minda Lourence, 34Donald Randall, 59, and Delna Maputol, 41Joshua Crews, 45, and Kristina Williams, 37Saundra Hernandez, 32, and Rafael Chavolla, 31 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marriage License County Clerk Office Ryan Hales Lauren Fellows Stephen Shorb Kristina Williams Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Klamath welcomes its first baby of 2022 Police ID man responsible for 1978 double murder that went unsolved for 43 years Klamath County deputy charged with DUII after New Year crash City council votes to rename Kit Carson Park Modoc Nation purchases ranches near Sheepy Ridge Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Jan. 6 Klamath County Sheriff's Office press conference 9 hrs ago 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Browns Updated Jan 2, 2022 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Browns 1:29Updated Jan 2, 2022 1:28 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Ravens Updated Dec 25, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Ravens 1:28Updated Dec 25, 2021 1:04 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title Updated Jan 3, 2022 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title 1:04Updated Jan 3, 2022 0:12 Snow is no match for city snow plow Dec 15, 2021 Snow is no match for city snow plow 0:12 Dec 15, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKlamath welcomes its first baby of 2022Police ID man responsible for 1978 double murder that went unsolved for 43 yearsKlamath County deputy charged with DUII after New Year crashCity council votes to rename Kit Carson ParkModoc Nation purchases ranches near Sheepy RidgeLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyPutman, CodyAppeals court stays injunction against Upper Klamath Lake releasesLocal housing market likely not impacted by end of foreclosure moratoriumKlamath man charged with sex crimes against child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Have you read the 'Project Klamath' special report? projectklamath.heraldandnews.com You voted: Yes, and I'd read more in-depth reporting Yes, but I'd rather the newsroom focus on other things No, not interested No, but excited to dig in Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives