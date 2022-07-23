Day 4 of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16-18 tournament Saturday at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.
Game recaps
Klamath Falls Falcons 14, Calgary Blues Premiere (Alberta) 13: Caleb Waits hit two home runs and drove in five runs and the host Falcons survived a scare to reach the championship game at noon Sunday against Southwest Washington's Nelson Baseball Club.
Gavin Graham also homered for Klamath Falls (4-0), which led 11-3 through five innings before the Blues tied the score with eight runs in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the inning, Marcos Ulloa-Ford reached on an error and Kadin Bolanos walked. An out later, Drew Raebel lined a run-scoring single to right to break the tie. With two outs, Tyler Harper hit a two-run double to right to make it 14-11.
The Blues tried to rally again in the seventh. Tate Meunier drew a leadoff walk before Graham retired the next two batters. Zackary Wagstaff doubled to center to score Meunier and Herman Figueroa Jr. lined a single to center to make it 14-13. But Graham got Nicholas Sauve to ground out to shortstop Ulloa-Ford to end the game.
Ulloa-Ford, the Falcons' leadoff hitter, went 2 for 3 and scored three times. Harper was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
The linescore for both teams was nearly identical. Calgary had 13 runs on 14 hits with six errors; the Falcons had 14 runs on 13 hits and also committed six errors.
Falcons starter Nathan Baker went 5⅔ innings and didn't allow an earned run on seven hits, though Calgary scored five times against him.
Harper and Skyler Doss were both brought in to try to stop the Blues in the sixth inning but neither was able to record an out, as Harper faced four batters and Doss two. Graham came on to get the final out of the inning and was credited with the victory.
Calgary's Benjamin Longo went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Wagstaff was 2 for 2 with a double, scored twice and drove in two.
Nelson Baseball Club (Southwest Washington) 6, Kelso Premiere (Southwest Washington) 1: Caden Schultz's three-run homer capped a five-run bottom of the sixth inning as Nelson (4-0) advanced to Sunday's title game against the host Klamath Falls Falcons.
Nelson's Ayden Ramsey allowed just one run on four hits over six innings and struck out six.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning and it remained 1-1 until the sixth. Rayder Stemkoski-Garcia and Trystin Marin led off the bottom of the inning with singles off Kelso starter Patrick Bartroff. An out later, Kaven Winters hit a run-scoring single to left. With two outs, Marin stole third and scored on catcher Zach Ruwaldt's error. Lethon Fitch walked and Schultz went deep to left to make it 6-1.
Schultz relieved Ramsay and allowed a leadoff double to Bartroff in the seventh before striking out the next three batters to end the game.
Calgary Blues AAA (Alberta) 12, Clark County Cubs (Southwest Washington) 0: Rylan Florendine pitched four scoreless innings and went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Blues to the victory in the consolation game.
Ben Luterbach, Bennett Quipp, Joey Bews and Carson Tronnes also had doubles for Calgary (2-2).
The Cubs (1-3) managed just three hits and committed four errors, which led to seven unearned runs for Calgary.
Jason Soumokil had the lone extra-base hit for Clark County, a double.
Calgary scored three runs in the first inning and added eight more in the third in the five-inning game.
Rock Springs 307 Spartans (Wyoming) 10, Lander Lobos (Wyoming) 5: Kyle Cahill went 2 for 4 and Ethan Millemon doubled and drove in two runs as the Spartans won the consolation game.
The Spartans (1-3) overcame a 4-1 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Rock Springs' Aiden Walker went 5⅔ innings, allowing five runs – three earned – on four hits. He walked two and struck out nine.
Connor Higginbotham went 3 for 3 for the Lobos (0-4). Teammate Paxton Rees scored twice.