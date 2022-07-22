Day 3 of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16-18 tournament at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.
Game recaps
Klamath Falls Falcons 13, Kelso Premiere (Southwest Washington) 0: Marcus Ulloa-Ford homered and Owen Cheyne pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings with six strikeouts as the host Falcons clinched the American Division title.
The Falcons outscored their opponents 44-5 in winning their three pool-play games. They are scheduled to face the Calgary Blues Premiere of Alberta in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Mark Carpenter went 2 for 2 for the Falcons and Tyler Harper doubled and drove in three runs.
The Falcons got off to another quick start, scoring seven times in the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Gavin Graham was hit by a pitch and Ulloa-Ford followed with a two-run shot to shot to left field. Harper's three-run double was the other big hit in the inning.
Klamath Falls scored once in the third, four times in the fourth and another in the fifth to help finish off the game. Each of the Falcons' final six runs was unearned.
Kelso, which had won its first two games of the tourney, made five errors and its staff issued five walks and hit two more batters with pitches.
Kelso starter Jacob Francis failed to record an out, giving up seven runs on five hits and two walks.
Kelso is set to play National Division champion Nelson Baseball Club, also of Southwest Washington, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Calgary AAA Blues (Alberta) 24, Lander Lobos (Wyoming) 10: Rylan Florendine went 3 for 4 with a double and triple, scored three times and drove in six runs to lead the Blues to the victory in a slugfest.
Noah Carlson was 4 for 5 with a double and six runs batted in and Cashe Newans went 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs and four RBIs. Nolan Anderson was 2 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs.
The Blues had 16 hits and were the benefactors of five Lander errors and eight bases on balls, five hit batters and two wild pitches.
Calgary scored six runs in the second to take an 8-0 lead. Lander rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the inning.
It was 12-9 through four innings before the Blues scored five runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth.
The Lobos' Ty Martin went 4 for 4 with a double. Paxton Rees doubled and drove in two runs and Connor Higginbotham had two hits and scored twice. Kegan Stephenson tallied three times.
Both teams will play in consolation games Saturday.
Calgary Blues Premiere (Alberta) 10, Rock Springs 307 Spartans (Wyoming) 2: Travis Cooley and Jackson Trca each had two hits and Benjamin Longo drove in two runs as the Blues clinched a berth in the semifinals.
Calgary went 2-1 and finished second in the National Division. The Blues are scheduled to face the host Klamath Falls Falcons in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Adam Leiman pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings to earn the victory. He allowed three hits and struck out eight.
The Blues scored five runs in the first inning, added two more in the second and another in the third to build an 8-0 advantage.
With one out in the first, Spartans starter Owen Patterson walked back-to-back hitters before Longo grounded a two-run single to left. Carter Hercun's single to center scored Longo from second. Justin Ivers lined a single to center, with both runners scoring on an error to make it 5-0.
Cooley and Nicholas Sauve added run-scoring singles in the second.
Ivers drew a one-out walk in the in the third, moved to third on a pair of wild pitches and scored on Tate Meunier's sacrifice fly.
A pair of walks and Trca's run-scoring single made it 9-0 in the fifth.
Calgary increased the lead to 10- 0 in the seventh as Dylan Schaefer tripled with one out and scored on a single by Cole McKinnon.
Rock Springs scored its only runs in the bottom of the seventh. Aiden Walker led off with a double and a pair of walks loaded the bases. Hudson Conrad's groundout scored one run and the second came home on a passed ball.
Patterson lasted just 1⅔ innings and allowed seven runs – five earned – on six hits. He walked three and struck out two.
Nelson Baseball Club (Southwest Washington) 6, Clark County Cubs (Southwest Washington) 4: Kyler Collier went 3 for 3 with a triple and Nelson broke a tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat their Southwest Washington rivals.
Nelson improved to 3-0 and clinched the National Division title. It's scheduled to play the second-place team from the American Division, Kelso Premiere, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
With the score tied at 4-4, Nelson's Carson Gould drew a leadoff walk. Two outs later, Collier singled to center to move Gould to second before a walk to Kaven Winters loaded the bases. Gould came home on a wild pitch by reliever Cole Robinson and Collier scored on the same play on catcher Jason Soumokil's error.
Winters pitched two hitless innings of relief to earn the victory, striking out three – with two of those coming in the seventh.
Only two of Nelson's runs were earned, as the Cubs were charged with seven errors.
The 10 a.m. start might have affected both teams, as Nelson's pitching staff issued 11 bases on balls, hit five batters with pitches and threw two wild pitches.
Clark remained in the game despite getting just three hits, all singles.