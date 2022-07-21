Day 2 of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16U-18U tournament at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls:
Game recaps
Kelso Premiere (Southwest Washington) 12, Lander Lobos (Wyoming) 2: Geoffey Glass went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs as Kelso posted its second consecutive double-digit victory.
Landen Patterson went 2 for 2 and scored three times and Owen Combs had three RBIs for Kelso. Leadoff hitter Kyler Shellenbarger went 2 for 3 and scored twice and Matthew Kinswa drove in two runs.
Kinswa got the victory by allowing two runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings.
Kelso scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another in the second to make it 6-0. It scored six in the sixth to end the game.
In the first, Shellenbarger reached on a dropped third strike. Jacob Francis walked and Patterson reached on a bunt down the third-base line to load the bases with no outs. Combs lined a two-run single to left to open the scoring. A throwing error by Lander catcher Paxton Rees on a double steal allowed two more runs to score and Shellenbarger lined a two-out single to left with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.
Patterson led off the second with a single to left and came around to score on a pair of groundouts.
Lander scored its two runs in the fourth. With two outs, Rees singled and scored on a double to center by Ty Martin. Connor Higginbotham also doubled to center to make it 6-2.
Kelso finished things off in the sixth. Shellenbarger walked and Peyton Townsend singled to center. Patterson was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Combs brought home the first run on a groundout. A walk to Zachary Ruwaldt re-loaded the bases and Glass followed with a two-run double to center. With two outs, Kinswa lined a two-run single to right. After Daxton Thomas walked, Shellenbarger reached on a run-scoring single, with courtesy runner Aydin Moore scoring the final run on a throwing error.
Higgenbotham went 2 for 3 and Rhett Stover added a double for the Lobos, who were defeated 15-0 by the Klamath Falls Falcons in their tournament opener.
Nelson Baseball Club (Southwest Washington) 1, Rock Springs 307 Spartans (Wyoming) 0: Liam Karlson pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 12 as Nelson improved to 2-0 in the tournament.
The only run came in the top of the sixth inning. Nelson's Mason Miller led off and was hit by a pitch. Rogan Stanley put down a sacrifice bunt to move Miller to second and he took third on a groundout to the right side of the infield. Pinch-hitter Caden Schultz then doubled down the right-field line.
Rock Springs starter Aiden Walker took the loss despite allowing just one hit in six innings. He walked one and struck out eight.
Karlson gave up three hits and walked one. Lethon Fitch relieved him in the seventh and walked the only two batters he faced before Ayden Ramsey came in. Ramsey walked his first batter to load the bases with no outs, but got Caden Mikesell to pop out to third baseman Stanley and then struck out Ethan O'Brien and Saben Carlson to earn the save.
The Spartans also threatened to score in the second inning, as Walker led off with a double to center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hudson Conrad walked to put runners at the corners before Karlson struck out Kaden Pluid and O'Brien and got Carlsen to ground out to first baseman Kaven Winters.