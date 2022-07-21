Day 2 of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16-18 tournament Thursday at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls:
Game recaps
Klamath Falls Falcons 16, Calgary AAA Blues (Alberta) 5: Kadin Bolanos homered for the second consecutive game and Jacob Cook also went deep as the Falcons improved to 2-0 with another lopsided victory.
Cook's two-run double opened the scoring and sparked a seven-run first inning for the Falcons, who defeated Lander 15-0 in their opening game Wednesday.
The Falcons' Marcos Ulloa-Ford retired 14 batters - all via strikeouts. Ford went 4⅔ innings and allowed seven hits and five runs, though only two of those were earned.
Caleb Waits, the No. 9 hitter in the Falcons' lineup, went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. His two-run double capped the first-inning outburst. Bolanos and Cook also drove in three runs apiece and Mark Carpenter scored three times.
Calgary pitchers hit four batters and walked three in the first inning alone.
The Falcons added a run in the top of the second to make it 8-0 before the Blues scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the inning. Klamath Falls tallied four times in the third to increase the lead to 12-5, then added two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth.
Blues starter Cashe Newans didn't make it out of the first, allowing seven runs - six earned - on two hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.
Klamath Falls is scheduled to face Kelso Premiere of Southwest Washington at 7 p.m. Friday, with first place in the American Division on the line. Both teams have already qualified for Saturday's semifinals.
Calgary Blues Premiere (Alberta) 8, Clark County Cubs (Southwest Washington) 7: A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the tiebreaking run as the Blues evened their record at 1-1.
Leadoff hitter Travis Cooley went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Blues, who scored in each of the first four innings to build a 6-2 lead.
Calgary made it 7-2 with a run in the sixth before the Cubs scored five in the top of the seventh to extend the game.
Benjamin Longo led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and Carter Hercun reached on an error by the center fielder, putting runners on the corners. Dylan Schaefer was intentionally walked to load the bases and another walk by Elias Estrada ended it.
Clark County's Cameron Nicklas sparked the seventh-inning comeback and Cole Robinson hit a three-run homer to center field to tie the score.
The Cubs' Estrada and Brian Terry each had two hits and doubled.
Kelso Premiere (Southwest Washington) 12, Lander Lobos (Wyoming) 2: Geoffey Glass went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs as Kelso posted its second consecutive double-digit victory.
Landen Patterson went 2 for 2 and scored three times and Owen Combs had three RBIs for Kelso. Leadoff hitter Kyler Shellenbarger went 2 for 3 and scored twice and Matthew Kinswa drove in two runs.
Kinswa got the victory by allowing two runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings.
Kelso scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another in the second to make it 6-0. It scored six in the sixth to end the game.
In the first, Shellenbarger reached on a dropped third strike. Jacob Francis walked and Patterson reached on a bunt down the third-base line to load the bases with no outs. Combs lined a two-run single to left to open the scoring. A throwing error by Lander catcher Paxton Rees on a double steal allowed two more runs to score and Shellenbarger lined a two-out single to left with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.
Patterson led off the second with a single to left and came around to score on a pair of groundouts.
Lander scored its two runs in the fourth. With two outs, Rees singled and scored on a double to center by Ty Martin. Connor Higginbotham also doubled to center to make it 6-2.
Kelso finished things off in the sixth. Shellenbarger walked and Peyton Townsend singled to center. Patterson was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Combs brought home the first run on a groundout. A walk to Zachary Ruwaldt re-loaded the bases and Glass followed with a two-run double to center. With two outs, Kinswa lined a two-run single to right. After Daxton Thomas walked, Shellenbarger reached on a run-scoring single, with courtesy runner Aydin Moore scoring the final run on a throwing error.
Higgenbotham went 2 for 3 and Rhett Stover added a double for the Lobos, who were defeated 15-0 by the Klamath Falls Falcons in their tournament opener.
Nelson Baseball Club (Southwest Washington) 1, Rock Springs 307 Spartans (Wyoming) 0: Liam Karlson pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 12 as Nelson improved to 2-0 in the tournament.
The only run came in the top of the sixth inning. Nelson's Mason Miller led off and was hit by a pitch. Rogan Stanley put down a sacrifice bunt to move Miller to second and he took third on a groundout to the right side of the infield. Pinch-hitter Caden Schultz then doubled down the right-field line.
Rock Springs starter Aiden Walker took the loss despite allowing just one hit in six innings. He walked one and struck out eight.
Karlson gave up three hits and walked one. Lethon Fitch relieved him in the seventh and walked the only two batters he faced before Ayden Ramsey came in. Ramsey walked his first batter to load the bases with no outs, but got Caden Mikesell to pop out to third baseman Stanley and then struck out Ethan O'Brien and Saben Carlson to earn the save.
The Spartans also threatened to score in the second inning, as Walker led off with a double to center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hudson Conrad walked to put runners at the corners before Karlson struck out Kaden Pluid and O'Brien and got Carlsen to ground out to first baseman Kaven Winters.