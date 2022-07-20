The Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16U-18U tournament opened Wednesday at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.
Game recaps
Klamath Falls Falcons 15, Lander Lobos (Wyoming) 0: Kadin Bolanos' first-inning home run sparked an offensive outburst as the host Falcons wrapped up the first day of the tournament with a lopsided victory.
Matthew Douglas went 2 for 2 with a triple and drove in six runs for Klamath Falls. Teammate Mark Carpenter went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and earned the victory with 2⅔ strong innings.
Lander's only hit came on a one-out single by Kegan Stephenson in the second. Paxton Rees led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Stephenson singled to right and Rees tried to score on the play but was thrown out at the plate by Nathan Baker's throw to catcher Caleb Waits.
Rees, the Lobos' starting pitcher, allowed seven runs - four earned - on four hits in 1⅓ innings.
After Bolanos' two-out homer cleared the 385-foot sign in left-center field, Drew Raebel reached on an error, Tyler Harper walked and Brody Hubble was hit by a pitch to load the bases Douglas hit a high pop fly that shortstop Evan Stephenson lost in the early evening sunset, with all three runners coming around to score.
The Falcons added eight runs in the second inning. With out one, Waits lined a single to right and Gavin Graham was hit by a pitch. Carpenter lined a two-run single to left and Bolanos followed with another liner to left. With two outs, Harper was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Hubble walked to force in a run. Douglas then hit a towering drive to center field that just got over the glove of center fielder Taylor Pierce, clearing the bases again to make it 10-0. Baker doubled to left to score Douglas and Jaden Backer added a run-scoring single to left.
Klamath Falls ended the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Conner Shively lined a single to center. Devyn Lobdell drew a two-out walk before an error allowed Shively to score. Graham drew a walk to load the bases and Carpenter hit a two-run single to center to make it 15-0.
Harper pitched 1⅓ hitless innings of relief for the Falcons, who are scheduled to meet the Calgary AAA Blues at 7 p.m. Thursday on the second day of the tournament.
Kelso Premier (Southwest Washington) 14, Calgary AAA Blues (Alberta) 3: Cleanup hitter Owen Combs went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in four runs to lead Kelso to the first-round victory.
Leadoff hitter Kyler Shellenbarger was 3 for 3 with a double and scored four times. Patrick Bartroff went 2 for 2 with a double and Landen Patterson added three RBIs.
Bartroff also got the start on the mound and pitched three hitless innings. Four Kelso pitchers combined on a two-hitter in the five-inning game.
Kelso scored in each of the five innings. It scored one run in the first and second before adding three in the third and four more in the fourth for a 9-0 lead.
After the Blues scored twice in the bottom of the inning, Kelso tacked on five more runs in the fifth.
Combs had a run-scoring single in the third to give Kelso a 4-0 lead. He added a two-run single in the next inning and an RBI double in the fifth.
Both of Calgary's hits came in the fourth inning. Nolan Anderson had a run-scoring single and Carson Tronnes followed with an RBI double. The Blues' other run scored as Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk.
Calgary made four errors, leading to seven unearned runs.
Calgary's Rylan Florendine took the loss, allowing nine runs - though only four earned - on nine hits in four innings.
Nelson Baseball Club (Southwest Washington) 3, Calgary Blues Premiere (Alberta) 1: Caden Schultz pitched five scoreless innings and struck out seven to lead Nelson to the opening-day victory.
Nelson took a 3-0 lead with single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings. The Blues scored their lone run in the sixth.
With one out in the second, Schultz walked and Rogan Stanley was hit by a pitch by Calgary starter C. McKinnon. With two outs, Carson Gould grounded a run-scoring single to right field.
Nelson made it 2-0 in the fifth on a walk, a sacrifice bunt, a fielding error and a run-scoring single by Rayder Stemkoski-Garcia.
Another leadoff walk, this time to Kaven Winters, helped Nelson score its final run in the sixth. With one out, Lethon Fitch singled and Winters scored on a two-base throwing error.
The Blues' only run scored in the bottom of the inning as Benjamin Longo lead off with a double, one of his three hits in the game, and took third on the throw. Dylan Schaefer hit a sacrifice fly to score courtesy runner Corbin Mossop.
McKinnon took the loss despite allowing one earned run on five hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out eight.
Clark County Cubs (Southwest Washington) 10, Rock Springs 307 Spartans (Wyoming) 8: The Nos. 7-9 hitters in the lineup, Walker Laddusaw, Jaylen Appelt and Ryland Brown, combined to drive in five runs to lead the Cubs to the victory in a back-and-forth game in the tournament opener.
The Cubs led 3-0 through three innings before the Spartans tied it in the top of the fourth. Clark County regained a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the inning before Rock Springs scored four times in the fifth for a 7-4 advantage. The Cubs tied it with three runs in the bottom of the inning and, after the Spartans scored once in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead, Clark County scored three in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Elias Estrada struck out two in a hitless seventh to earn the save for the Cubs, with Christopher Terry getting the victory.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cole Robinson grounded a single to left and took second on Terry's sacrifice. Jason Soumokil was hit by a pitch before Laddusaw's run-scoring single to right to tie the score. Appelt then lined a go-ahead single to center and Laddusaw scored on a sacrifice fly by Brown.
Robinson went 2 for 2 for the Cubs, with Laddusaw and Brown each driving in two runs. Sebastian Laddusaw got the start for Clark County and pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts.
Shaun Stone went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Spartans and Aiden Walker had a double and drove in three runs. Saben Carlsen and Brayden Biondich also doubled for Rock Springs.
The Spartans committed four errors, which led to four unearned runs.
Rock Springs reliever Ethan O'Brien took the loss.