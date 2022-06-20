LAKEVIEW — The town of Lakeview will come alive this weekend with a variety of celebrations centered around the annual Dr. Daly Days Celebration.
This celebration is especially significant because the fourth weekend in June marks the 100th anniversary of Daly Fund scholarships being awarded to Lake County students. Dr. Bernard Daly, who worked as a Lake County doctor for many years, is among the best known and remembered Irish immigrants because of his ongoing positive impacts on Lake County youth. He also was a county judge, state legislator, Oregon Agricultural College regent, rancher and banker.
The Daly Fund scholarship program was put into practice in 1922, two years after his death, when less than 2 percent of the nation’s young people went to college. The goal of the scholarship was, and remains, to financially help Lake County high school graduates attend college.
Daly’s history is explained in a book published earlier this year, “Bernard Daly’s Promise: The Enduring Legacy of a Place-Based Scholarship,” by Sam Stern.
Stern will be in Lakeview as the featured speaker at a Saturday night dinner at the Lakeview Elks Lodge. Cost of the meal is $30. Tickets are available in advance only and are limited to 160 people. Tickets are available at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce office in Lakeview. A reception will be held before the dinner at the Elks Lodge from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., but is limited to dinner ticket holders.
In addition, Stern will do two other public signings, a 5:30 p.m. Friday Meet & Greet the Author at the Lake County Museum and a Saturday book signing at the chamber office from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Daly Days activities will begin Saturday. Activities will get off to a running start when the Mile High Striders will host a one-mile run/walk at Lakeview High School’s Steninger Track. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m., followed by the run/walk at 9 a.m.
The celebration will move to the Lake County Memorial Hall and Courtyard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Lake Health District. Activities will include food booths, concessions, raffles and door prizes.
The nearby Schminck Museum will feature a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lake County Museum director Marie Lee said she has uncovered many, previously unknown quilts. Among the featured quilts is one provided by the late Dennis Barry and his wife, Diane, who lives in Boulder City, Nevada. The quilt features fabric photos of Jere Barry and generations of Barry family members. The Barrys are among the many Irish who immigrated to Lake County. “The workmanship is incredible,” Lee of the quilt.
Fittingly for Dr. Daly Days, Barry says visitors can view the museum’s Irish Room. During a “small makeover” at the museum earlier this year, Lee said she “dug around in the museum’s archives for Lake County Irish information.” As a result, she prepared new and revised information for the Irish Room display, including new interpretive information.
The Bernard Daly Educational Fund’s board of trustees, which evaluates and awards scholarships, will be in Lakeview and attend the Saturday night dinner. The Daly Fund is the nation’s oldest continuously operating place-based college scholarship. It annually provides about 40 scholarships to Lake County high schools in Lakeview, Paisley, and Silver Lake. The scholarship provides $2,000 per term, up to a maximum of $8,200 per year, Since it was established, more than 2,000 Lake County students have attended college on Daly Fund scholarships. As a result of Daly Fund scholarships, Lake County is one of the best educated counties in Oregon.