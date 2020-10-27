Sky Lakes Medical Center announced Tuesday that the facility had been attacked by ransomware, described by medical center officials as an organization or individual that threatened to encrypt the facility’s data.
The cyberattack compromised computer systems at the main facility and could delay procedures that require imaging services. A Facebook message on the organization’s site Tuesday afternoon stated that the medical center’s IT team is working to counter the attack and keep the public updated on the outcome.
“It’s an evolving situation,” said Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes. “It’s a very large enterprise with a lot of very intricate and detailed systems.”
Sky Lakes, which remains open to the public, does not believe that patient information has been compromised as of press time, according to Hottman.
“Our response was to take computer systems offline,” Hottman said. “We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”
The medical center remains open, including emergency and urgent care services.
Hottman encourages patients with planned procedures to call ahead to ensure that their appointment is still scheduled. Hottman also said in general, surgeries that do not require imaging prior to the procedure will go forward as planned.
“Many scheduled procedures will go on as scheduled, however, if you have questions, please contact the hospital or your provider,” read the medical center’s Facebook page.