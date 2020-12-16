Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Alycia Kersey on Tuesday postponed a plea change hearing for Klamath Falls cremation business owner Maximillian Bodzin to February.
Bodzin was arrested Dec. 19, 2019 on seven counts of theft and abuse of a corpse and was held on $100,000 bail, prior to being released on his own recognizance in March.
Following investigations by Klamath Falls Police Department and Klamath County Medical Examiner John Dougherty, it was discovered that Bodzin stored seven bodies in a cooler in his business, located on East Main Street in 2019, instead of having them cremated, according to a previous Herald & News story.
Bodzin’s attorney, Joshua Guest, asked the court for more time for Bodzin to fundraise to repay the seven families, after Bodzin allegedly failed to provide the cremation services for which they paid him as owner of Klamath Falls-based Affordable Cremation Care.
Payments for cremation services range from $1,000 to just more than $3,700, according to court documents and statements.
“We want them to be made whole,” said Eve Costello, Klamath County district attorney, referencing the families. “It’s been pretty traumatic for them.”
Costello told the H&N in a previous story that Bodzin’s theft charges stem from the lack of services provided for the families and the abuse of a corpse charges involve Bodzin’s failure to meet state mortuary guidelines requiring the cremation of a body within a certain timeline.
“There are still a few that we need to get money to,” said Joshua Guest, Bodzin’s court-appointed attorney.
Guest assured Judge Kersey that Bodzin would be able to fundraise the remaining funds to repay impacted families.
Bodzin told Officer Joseph Foreman, according to a previous H&N story, that he couldn’t afford to cremate the bodies after the families payments were used to pay the businesses bills. He also told Foreman his vehicle was stolen in December 2019. Foreman identified the bodies and that one had been stored at Bodzin’s business since September 2019 instead of being cremated, according to H&N.
Bodzin was released on his own recognizance in March with the caveat that he would not handle any funeral proceedings, according to court documents.
Bodzin is also a registered sex offender in Florida, according to previous reporting by H&N.
His next hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 16 at the Klamath County Courthouse.