The Creature Teachers animal ambassadors are back at the Klamath County libraries this month.
The scaly, slithery critters (and their human friends) are returning to the library system's Summer Reading Program Performance Series.
The Creature Teachers are on a mission to educate through up-close-and-personal encounters with live animals, aiming to dispel the fear that some have toward reptiles, spiders and other “creepy crawlies.” You can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/CreatureTeachersOregon.
Meet the Creature Teachers on Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at the Malin Branch Library, 2307 Front St. in Malin.
They’ll creep, slither and crawl their way over to the Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St. in downtown Klamath Falls, on Wednesday, July 20 at 10:30 am. After the show, the library will host a lunch time across the street at the Klamath County courthouse. (Performances at the downtown library will take place outdoors; bring a chair or blanket to sit on.)
The creepy crawlies also will visit the Merrill Branch Library, 365 West Front St. in Merrill, at 2 p.m. July 20.
The critters will round out their tour of the county at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21 when they visit the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
This event is for all ages, but those 10 years and younger need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, stop by the Youth Services desk or call (541) 882-8894.