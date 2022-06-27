Roads and trails at Crater Lake National Park are opening up for summer visitors.
Most of the park’s roads, including the North Entrance Road and Rim Drive past the North Junction, Cleetwood Cove Trail to Skell Head, are open. The section of East Rim Drive between Skell Head and park headquarters and the Pinnacles Road, are still closed.
Although the roads that remain closed have recently been plowed and cleared of snow, park officials said the road needs to be repaired, swept and signed before being opened.
Hikers are cautioned that many of the park’s hiking trails are still partly covered by snow. The popular Garfield Peak and Watchman Peak trails are closed due to hazardous conditions. All other trails are open but, according to park officials, “may be hard to follow and potentially hazardous.”
The Cleetwood Cove Trail, which leads to Crater Lake’s shore, is open and snow-free. While the 1.1-mile from Rim Drive to the lake is downhill, people are reminded that the hike from the lake, again a distance of 1.1-miles, has an elevation gain of 700 feet.
The Boundary Springs Trail, which leads to the headwaters of the Rogue River, is also snow-free. The 5-mile roundtrip has an elevation gain of 400 feet. The trail starts outside the park on Highway 230.
Park officials said another hiking/biking possibility is along the section of the East Rim Drive that has recently been plowed but is not yet open to automobiles. Hikers, bicyclists and pets on leash are allowed past the gates at Skell Head and park headquarters. People are cautioned to be alert for fallen rocks, downed trees, road damage, and administrative vehicles.
Visitors are reminded that the visitor contact station at Munson Valley is closed for ongoing repairs and upgrades. A combination visitor contact station/post office/Crater Lake History Association sales area has been established near the park’s South Entrance.
No ranger programs are currently being offered. Trolley tours are scheduled to begin Saturday, July 1. Boat tours from Cleetwood Cove will possibly start in early-to-mid July.
Food is available at Rim Village and Mazama Village. The Rim Café is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with sandwiches, salad and snacks. Crater Lake Lodge serves meals but only for overnight guests. At Mazama Village, the Annie Creek Restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and sells pizza, burgers and other entrees. The Mazama general store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sells groceries, sandwiches and snacks.
Lodging is available at the Crater Lake Lodge and the Mazama Village Cabins. To check availability and make a reservation call 866-292-6720 or book online,
The park’s two campground are closed, Mazama Campground near the South Entrance is expected to open later this month or in early July. The Lost Creek Campground, however, is not scheduled to open this year. Camping in the park’s pullouts and parking lots is prohibited. Park officials said the closest places for overnight parking and camping include the Annie Creek Sno-Park a half-mile south of the park on Highway 62 and the Thousand Springs Sno-Park 2.4 miles west of the park on Highway 62. Camping in all Oregon Sno-Parks is free from May through October.
Gifts and souvenirs are available at the Rim Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Rim Gift Shop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Annie Creek Gift shop is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Rim Village restrooms are open 24 hours. At Mazama Village, restrooms are open during business hours. Vault toilets are open 24 hours.
Water bottles can be filled from a fountain outside the Rim Village Visitor Center. At Mazama Village, there’s a faucet outside the general store at Mazama Village. Bottled water is available at the Rim Village Gift Shop, Annie Creek Gifts, and the Mazama Village general store.
The Rim Village Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junior Ranger activity books are available from a front porch dispenser. Souvenir passport stamps are available during business hours and also at the post office during business hours.
Self-serve, unleaded gasoline is available at the Mazama Village general store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A charging station for electric vehicles is located in front of the Annie Creek Restaurant & Gift Shop at Mazama Village.
For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/crla.