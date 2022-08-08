Klamath Falls flight takes off

The Federal Aviation Administration allocated nearly $10 million to the airport in Klamath Falls for runway repairs.

 Courtesy of Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airpot

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona.

Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport in Klamath Falls, the Corvallis Municipal Airport and the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton. About $2.6 million will be devoted to upgrades at airports in Hood River, Newport, Eugene, John Day, Aurora, Creswell and Florence.

